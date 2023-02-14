Get your company featured on MyBroadband in 2023

MyBroadband is South Africa’s premier tech news website and the best place to reach your desired marketing audience.

This is because it reaches a large audience of over 3 million users every month – the majority of whom are powerful business leaders.

This includes South Africa’s top CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, business owners, and IT managers, who are responsible for making the purchasing decision at their companies.

Their influence and purchasing power make these MyBroadband’s readers the best audience to reach to advertise your ICT products, solutions, and services.

Get featured on MyBroadband

To reach this influential 3-million-strong audience, MyBroadband offers a range of marketing solutions.

Sponsored articles

Social media campaigns

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews

Dedicated mailers

Targeted display banners

Video campaigns

With each of these solutions, you can get your company and executives featured on South Africa’s premier tech news website.

These advertising products from MyBroadband offer broad reach and excellent ROI for your marketing spend.

Click here to get featured on MyBroadband.