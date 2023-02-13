Openserve bolsters customers’ fibre speeds

South Africa’s largest, preferred and trusted fibre infrastructure provider, Openserve, is set to upgrade the fibre speed for its customers effective 1 April 2023, showcasing the organisation’s firm commitment to providing a high-quality and reliable service to its channel partners and users of its network.

Phila Dube, Chief Commercial Officer at Openserve, said the company continuously strives to offer the best value to its wholesale customers, ensuring that they are able to give the end-user the best products and value.

“As a trusted connectivity partner for South African businesses and households for decades, our fibre speeds upgrade is one of the many ways Openserve keeps up with the latest technology in the telecommunications industry.”

“We believe that by upgrading our speeds, end-users will have an even better experience of our fibre network.” he said.

The fibre speeds upgrades will be as follows:

Openserve Fibre Connect:

Old Speed New Speed 25 Mbps Lite (25/10) 40 Mbps Lite (40/20) 25 Mbps (25/25) 40 Mbps (40/40) 50 Mbps Lite (50/25) 75 Mbps Lite (75/50) 50 Mbps (50/50) 75 Mbps (75/75) 100 Mbps Lite (100/50) 150 Mbps Lite (150/75) 100 Mbps (100/100) 150 Mbps (150/150) 250 Mbps Lite (250/125) 300 Mbps Lite (300/150) 500 Mbps (500/250) 500 Mbps (500/250)

Openserve WebConnect: