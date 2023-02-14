Hisense, For the Love of Hirsch’s – Win up to R10,000

Win your share of thousands of rands worth of Hirsch’s vouchers with the Hisense, For the Love of Hirsch’s promotion.

This exciting Hisense event runs from 14 February to 20 March and will be available both in-store and online to Hirsch’s customers.

To enter this promotion, you must take photos of yourself hugging and showing love to your favourite Hisense appliances.

You must then upload your pictures either by visiting the dedicated promo webpage or by scanning the QR code found in-store.

Once your pictures are loaded onto the site, you should encourage your friends, family, and everyone else you know to vote for them – because if one of your photos is among those with the most votes, you will win the following prizes:

1st place – R10,000 Hirsch’s voucher

2nd place – R5,000 Hirsch’s voucher

3rd place – R3,000 Hirsch’s voucher

Those who participate at their nearest Hirsch’s store on the first day of the campaign – which falls on Valentine’s Day – will also get a free Lindt chocolate.

The best time to buy

Alongside this great competition, Hisense will run a range of stellar deals at Hirsch’s throughout the promotional period.

These deals will be on a vast range of Hisense’s most popular products, including TVs, appliances, and much more.

For example, you can currently get the Hisense 55U8H TV for just R12,999, while the 65U8H will cost just R16,999 while one promotion.

Alternatively, if you want to kit out your kitchen, you can get the Hisense H415BMI-WD for just R6,999 – saving you R2,000.

The Hisense HBO60202 stainless steel oven is also available on a great discount – while the usual retail price is R3,899, you can get it right now for just R3,299.

There are many more excellent deals on offer – so visit your nearest Hirsch’s store or shop online for epic deals on your favourite Hisense products.

