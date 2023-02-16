Huawei Mate50 Pro – Now available in South Africa

The Huawei Mate50 Pro smartphone is now available at leading South African retailers and on the Huawei online store following a hugely successful pre-order period.

This smartphone has it all – from a gorgeous, premium design to the best smartphone camera in the world.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, the Huawei Mate50 Pro is your best option. Here’s why.

Exquisite design

The Mate50 Pro features Huawei’s iconic Space Ring camera design and symmetrical form factor for a premium look.

Notably, it adds an elegant Clous de Paris finish that is commonly used in the most luxurious watches, too. Clous de Paris comprises a subtle step-patterned embossing design for a truly premium feel.

Combine this with the gorgeous Vegan Leather edition of the Mate50 Pro, and you have a smartphone that both looks and feels luxurious.

Kunlun Glass

Huawei has equipped the Mate50 Pro with a gorgeous 6.74-inch FullView display that features its new Kunlun Glass.

This display has a resolution of 2,616 x 1,212 and boasts a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for a smooth user experience.

Kunlun Glass isn’t just about great looks, however – it is the only smartphone glass ever to be certified by Switzerland’s SGS, with a 5-star glass drop resistance.

In short, this means that users can trust Kunlun Glass to be up to 10-times more drop resistant than previous Huawei smartphones.

Epic camera

Huawei has once again taken the smartphone industry by storm with the Mate50 Pro’s incredible camera system – including a 64MP telephoto lens with up to 200 x zoom range, a 50MP Ultra Aperture camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera.

These lenses are powered by Huawei’s new mobile photography engine – XMAGE – to earn the title of best smartphone camera on DXOMark’s rankings.

XMAGE takes all of the leading technologies that Huawei is known for and adds Huawei’s latest R&D findings for an unprecedented photography experience.

Among the most impressive features of the Mate50 Pro’s camera system are adjustable physical aperture, low-light and Super Night mode, and a professional portrait tool that automatically provides the perfect blurring effects for professional-grade photos.

The smartphone also comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile processor, 8GB RAM, and a 4,600mAh battery that can be charged using HUAWEI SuperCharge respectively – providing an excellent experience overall.

Get the Mate50 Pro

Huawei’s Mate50 Pro is now available in South Africa from leading retailers.

It is priced from R24,999 for the 256GB version, and R26,999 for the 512GB version.

The Huawei Mate50 Pro is the ultimate flagship smartphone in South Africa – so click here to buy it from the Huawei online store.