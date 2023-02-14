2023 South African Digital Marketing Report now available – Free download

Broad Media has released its 2023 Digital Marketing Report, which provides great insight into the most effective ways to advertise in South Africa.

The 2023 Digital Marketing Report is based on a survey conducted in February 2023, in which 1,834 respondents took part.

The majority of these respondents are South African business decision makers and professionals, who play a key role in a range of purchasing decisions:

61% of respondents advise their businesses on which products and services to buy.

91% of respondents advise family and friends on which products and services to buy.

Key findings

There are several key findings in the 2023 Digital Marketing Report, which are highly relevant to the South African market.

These include:

Which marketing channels consumers and businesses use to find information about products and services.

Which forms of online advertising are the most trusted by consumers.

Which advertising options are the most trusted by businesses looking to buy a new product or service.

Which social media channels are the most popular.

