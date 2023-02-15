2nd LiFe is the most environmentally friendly battery choice

Amidst our energy crisis, those who can afford it do all they can to invest in energy backup. While it may represent a short-term reprieve, it has longer-term consequences.

Let’s start with generators, pound for pound still the most affordable purchase price.

Until now, most of the conversation has been around how much it takes to run them because of high fuel prices, meaning over the long-term, they cost more.

However, if, like me, you’ve been unfortunate enough to see the massive diesel generators start at a large shopping mall, you’d have been sick to your stomach seeing thick, black plumes of smoke belch into our atmosphere, already struggling to provide enough clean air for us all because of Eskom’s over-reliance on dirty coal.

What is the point of buying solar panels or investing in big UPS and inverter systems, only to back them up with lead acid or gel batteries?

First-life lithium batteries are a better option, but the mining and beneficiation of the raw materials puts massive strain on the environment. And so we are stuck with the same dilemma.

The energy transition to renewables does not come for free – it is dependent on minerals that need to be mined and then transported around the world and turned into usable renewable energy components and batteries.

The electric vehicle (EV) market is competing for lithium iron phosphate batteries – the superior battery chemistry.

And so, when we consider the stationary, or back-up energy market’s rapid growth, there is more competition than ever before.

However in both these cases, the batteries come at a heavy cost to the environment. It is a glaring contradiction: to go green you must first hurt the environment.

Some cities, such as Shenzhen in China, are well on their way to sustainable e-mobility even though they do not suffer from loadshedding.

These thousands upon thousands of EVs need to change their batteries every few years because in electric cars, there comes a point where weight versus output demands a battery change.

However, within these batteries are perfectly good cells. These perfectly good cells are taken out and reconfigured and put into new casings with new components to become 2nd LiFe batteries.

Equal to, if not superior in robustness, to first life lithium batteries. Were these batteries’ cells not reconfigured they would end up in landfills and – you guessed it – that would poison the planet some more.

Recently a global consultancy agreed with REVOV that the carbon cost of a 2nd LiFe battery has already been paid for in the beneficiation and EV life, and that bar a small assembly line, they represent about the most carbon-neutral solution there is to renewable energy storage.

If you care about the environment and you want to “go green”, then there really is no reason to buy generators or lead acid batteries.

First life is an option, but 2nd LiFe is the more environmentally responsible choice. It’s that simple.

