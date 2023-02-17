Rhea Infras expands fibre investment portfolio to diversify telco industry presence

Communication technology has undergone significant advancement since its inception and continues to evolve, providing more seamless communication and data exchange across multiple devices and platforms.

From a business perspective, it is crucial to stay informed about the latest advancements in communication technology and their potential impact on the industry. For investors, it is important to take note of these changes, as they create new investment opportunities.

One such investment opportunity recently identified by Rhea Infras is the company Voice and Data. Voice and Data owns and manages its own core network infrastructure, known as the Voice and Data Core Network (VDCN), which provides high-speed, truly uncapped, fibre-based internet services.

The VDCN setup provides reliable and efficient connectivity to users. With the integration of new advanced systems, it has enabled seamless communication and exchange of data across multiple devices and platforms. The VDCN is responsible for routing and managing data and VoIP communications.

There has been a tremendous increase in the demand for data and VoIP services, leading to the need for upgrading the existing VDCN infrastructure. The upgraded VDCN system will incorporate new advanced technologies and architecture, providing higher bandwidth and improved network efficiency.

The upgraded system will be designed to meet the growing demand for data and VoIP services, ensuring high-quality and reliable service to customers.

The upgraded network will likely offer several benefits for users, including:

Increased speed and reliability: The new network will be faster and more reliable, providing a smoother and more seamless communication experience for users. Improved security: The upgraded network will feature advanced security measures to protect against cyber threats and unauthorized access to sensitive information. Increased capacity: The new network will handle higher volumes of traffic, allowing more users to connect and communicate simultaneously.

With the upgraded VDCN system, telecom operators will be able to offer more advanced services to their clients and improve the overall quality of service for customers. This will give them a competitive edge in the market and help them to stand out from their competitors.

Customers will appreciate the improved quality of service and the ability to access advanced services, which will ultimately lead to increased customer loyalty and satisfaction.

The upgraded system will also incorporate software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV), providing greater network flexibility and scalability. This will allow telecom operators to easily add new services and quickly respond to changing customer demands.

VDCN infrastructure will play a key role in the success of the telecom industry in the future. With advanced technologies and increased security, the upgraded system will provide customers with the best service.

In a recent development, Rhea Infras, in collaboration with Splizr Holdings (formerly named ICT Group), has acquired a 50% stake in Voice and Data with the aim of consolidating their position in the telecommunications industry and establishing a dominant telecommunications group.

This collaboration will enable the three stakeholders to leverage their respective strengths to enhance customer satisfaction.

Rhea Infras is a South African company that specializes in building, operating, and transferring fibre, tower, and power infrastructure.

ICT Group is a global technology solutions provider that specializes in digital transformation and software development services.

ICT Group has successfully changed its name to Splizr Holdings and encompasses a range of cutting-edge technology companies and brands, including Splizr Towers, Splizr Platforms, Telico, TSD Africa, Voice & Data, ICT Mobile Group, ICTGlobe Austria, iHappifyFibre, and iHappifySales.

Splizr Tower aims to build six unique tower systems across South Africa within the next year, providing wireless solutions and sustainable infrastructure that will ensure higher redundancy in conjunction with the fibre networks deployed by Voice and Data.

Splizr Networks plays a pivotal role in the project management and maintenance of the fibre assets owned by Rhea Infras.

TSD Africa is the official distribution partner of the Splizr Group for all passive and active fibre network infrastructure, including telephony, connectivity, data center, and IOT devices. They will soon be launching alternative energy solutions for commercial and residential properties to address the current energy crisis in South Africa.

This solution will also play a pivotal role regarding the backup power solution for all points of presence within the fibre network.

Johannes Gouws of Rhea Infras, together with Johan van Staden and Brian Sturgiss of Splizr Holdings, are excited about the latest developments and partnership.

Johan van Staden, of Splizr Holdings, is an entrepreneurial professional with a passion for building a connected world. His skill set is built on vast experience in advanced infrastructure technologies and solution architecture. His expertise spans more than two decades in the ICT industry.

They believe that this joint initiative will enable the telecommunications industry to move to the next level, offer outstanding services worldwide, empower and develop youth, build sustainable networks, supply future technologies, maintain and support infrastructure, all while creating sustainable long-term and generational wealth.

