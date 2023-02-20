Big Hisense deals every month-end – For the Love of Payday

Hisense is excited to unveil its new regular month-end promotion – For the Love of Payday.

This promotion will include exclusive deals on popular Hisense products at the end of each month – giving you the best bang for your buck when payday arrives.

There will be different deals every month-end, so you should always keep an eye out for great specials when payday comes around.

Why the promotion rocks

Hisense is running this promotion because it understands that South Africans are facing tough economic times.

Many South Africans are living paycheque to paycheque, so when payday comes around, they immediately go out and buy all the products they need.

This reduces their ability to bargain hunt, as they do not have the luxury of staying patient for a great deal.

Through Hisense’s For the Love of Payday promotion, the popular brand is bringing the bargains to you at the exact time you need them.

Hisense’s epic products

Hisense’s month-end deals will cover its full range of exciting technology products and appliances that are loved by thousands of South Africans.

Whether you’re in the market for a breath-taking 4K TV or need a new fridge to upgrade your kitchen, Hisense has what you’re looking for thanks to its world-class selection of products that are available at affordable prices.

When you combine these great prices with the discounts from Hisense’s month-end promotion, there is no better way to get the appliances or technology products you need at the best prices.

Follow Hisense’s social media pages to stay up-to-date on the latest month-end deals: