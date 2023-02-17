Guzzle’s growth & what to expect

Guzzle, South Africa’s leading catalogue aggregation platform has kicked off 2023 with a new website development launch.

This development is part of a strategic plan designed to build on the platform’s gains since it was established in July 2011.

This innovative business development is also a swift response to changing digital dynamics in the retail sector, which forms the foundation on which Guzzle has built successful relationships with retailers who have benefited from its constant growth.

Guzzle’s technical and business development teams have applied the best of their skills and business acumen on a brand-new website set to launch with a host of new features. This is what users can expect:

Cleaner website which displays more content

Smoother / faster browsing experience

Features enabling convenience, such as further user personalisation options

Additional rich media

Prioritised campaigns throughout the platform

The site will enhance the effective delivery of diverse retail content and developments with a fresh look which is in tune with the Guzzle Brand image.

Most importantly, Guzzle seeks to ensure real financial value for retail brands’ expenditure on the platform.

The new Guzzle site is expected to result in a better user experience for shoppers and great returns on investment for retailers.

Guzzle’s growth over the years and its leading position in the retail sector are best illustrated by the growth margins recorded between 2021 and 2022.

Guzzle year-on-year growth stats between 2021 and 2022

User numbers increased from 6,323,215 in 2021 to 8,080,179 in 2022.

User sessions increased from 13,411,016 in 2021 to 17,021,295 in 2022.

Page views increased from 104,457,377 in 2021 to 118,792,729 in 2022.

Largest month of the year (November 2022) in comparison to November 2021

Users increased from 1,046,181 in 2021 to 1,470,856 in 2022.

Sessions from 1.816.372 in 2021 to 2,381,796 in 2022.

Page views from 13,671,957 in 2021 to 16,487,982 in 2022.

The new Guzzle site development is a momentous occasion that retailers and shoppers can look forward to and embrace.

With this launch, the retail sector can count on Guzzle to continue being the melting pot of all things retail for retailers across the country and diverse shoppers in different income groups.

Guzzle extends its gratitude to its loyal clients and users for their ongoing support.

“These new developments will offer convenience for our users while creating an updated environment for retailers & brands to get their catalogue deals & rich media in front of the ideal audience”, emphasised Muntasir Bester, CEO of Guzzle Media.

Visit Guzzle.co.za or follow socials (Facebook / Instagram / TikTok) for the latest updates.