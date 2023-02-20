Acer TravelMate Spin P6 – Hybrid working made easy

The Acer TravelMate Spin P6 is the ideal laptop for South African professionals, as it is perfectly suited to hybrid working and offers a long battery life together with a back lit keyboard to handle load-shedding.

It also supports 5G connectivity and includes an extensive suite of security measures that are crucial for protecting your work data.

We unpack the full range of benefits of using the TravelMate Spin P6 as a professional in South Africa, below.

Built for hybrid working

The Spin P6 was designed with hybrid working in mind, which is highly useful for the large number of South Africans working from home and at the office.

A key part of hybrid working is always having fast and secure Internet access, and the Spin P6 achieves this courtesy of its built-in support for 5G.

This solid connectivity channel works with the laptop’s dual upward speakers, microphone array, and webcam to make your video and voice calls crystal clear at all times.

Then, if you need to take notes when talking or listening, you can use the Acer Active Stylus on the Spin P6’s crisp FHD+ IPS touchscreen.

This Acer stylus has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, making it feel like you are using a real pen, and it can be charged for 90 minutes of use in only 15 seconds.

The Spin P6’s charging times are just as impressive – this laptop can charge to 80% battery capacity in just one hour and, at full charge, it can be used continuously for up to 18 hours.

Absolute security and durability

Another important part of hybrid working is ensuring the security of your data and laptop, and the Spin P6 is comprehensively equipped for this.

The Spin P6 has industry-grade security features that will make sure no one but you can access your important data – including a hardware-level Trusted Platform Module 2.0 and vPro remote management technologies.

Acer User Sensing technology is another great security feature that accurately detects users based on their movement and how far they are from the laptop.

This technology will lock your screen when you move away from your laptop, and allow you to log back in with the Spin P6’s accurate IR webcam or its built-in fingerprint reader.

First-grade components

All these important connectivity and security features are complemented by the Spin P6’s high-performance hardware – including up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and 32GB of RAM.

Impressively, Acer has packed all of this power into a flexible form factor that weighs just 1.1kg.

We have listed the laptop’s specifications below.

Acer TravelMate Spin P6 Operating System Windows 10 Pro CPU Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor Battery Life Up to 18 hours Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR4x memory Storage Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Display 14-inch FHD+ IPS display Ports Dual 3.2-gen Type-C Thunderbolt 4, MicroSD, NFC reader Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth

Click here to learn more about the Acer TravelMate Spin P6.