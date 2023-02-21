Attention tech-savvy engineers – This high-tech South African company is hiring

Aditiv Solutions, a Pretoria-based company that designs and builds high-end metal 3D printing machines, is on the hunt for experienced, tech-savvy engineers to join its rapidly-expanding team.

Founded in 2019 by a team of top South African engineers, Aditiv Solutions is already an internationally-recognised name within the metal 3D printing machine market.

Its products use cutting-edge technology and high-powered lasers to transform metal powder into a wide variety of excellent end-products.

Aditiv Solutions also writes the software that is used in its machines – giving users the confidence that these solutions are tailor made to provide optimal performance.

“At Aditiv Solutions, we do it all in-house,” said CEO Marius Vermeulen.

“Our engineers get to work with the latest and greatest technology and gain experience in a wide range of fields.”

Aditiv Solution’s most popular product is the HYRAX additive manufacturing system. Watch the video below to learn more.

Why work at Aditiv Solutions

Vermeulen said that working at Aditiv Solutions is an excellent experience for innovative and ambitious engineers.

“Our team of engineers are passionate about pushing the boundaries of what is possible with 3D printing,” he explained.

“They’re always researching and developing new techniques and technologies to improve the quality and efficiency of the 3D printing process.”

This innovation is already being recognised on a global scale.

In 2021, Aditiv Solutions was awarded the international EUREKA label by the European EUREKA network, and in 2022, it was honoured with the prestigious Electra Mining award for the most innovative South African product of the year.

What’s more: Aditiv Solutions is the only company in South Africa that manufactures metal 3D printing machines, so working for the company is a great opportunity to be an early local adopter of a technology that is already making waves worldwide.

“We’re expanding our reach like crazy and want to take our equipment global,” said shareholder Kobus Wolvaardt.

“We’re a young and hip company, looking for experienced individuals who are hyped about new technologies and ready to be a part of our growth.”

“We’re a team that’s passionate about what we do, and we want engineers who are just as passionate to join us on this wild ride!”

If you are a mechanical, electronic, or software engineer who is interested in joining Aditiv Solutions, click here to visit the company’s website and complete the online application form.