Want the hottest Apple deals around? Shop the Takealot Fire Sale today!

The Takealot Fire Sale has begun and is offering up to 45% off the hottest tech – including some of the hottest deals you’ll find on Apple devices.

These exciting Apple deals include all your favourite products, from the MacBook Air to AirPods and even Apple Watches.

Check out the awesome deals below and save thousands of rands while stocks last.

The MacBook Air 13-inch features an 18-hour battery life and incredible performance thanks to Apple’s M1 chip. It’s nimble, quick with a silent, fanless design and beautiful Retina display.

The iPhone 14 features an impressive 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and one of the best cameras on the market.

It is powered by the A15 Bionic Chip, which provides top-of-the-range performance and supports lightning-fast connectivity.

The iPhone 13 has an advanced dual-camera system, lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip and a big leap in battery life.

The iPhone 11 features a dual-camera system with Ultra Wide, night mode and stunning video quality all at an affordable price.

Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps, so you can measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes.

And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.

The Apple Watch SE has essential features which help you to stay connected, active, healthy and safe.

AirPods Pro offer excellent Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency, and Personalised Spatial Audio to give you the ultimate listening experience.

The AirPods combine an iconic design and high quality sound while providing unparalleled wireless experience and a universal fit that’s comfortable all day.

Shopping the Takealot Fire Sale is easy:

Download the free Takealot App.

Add your favourite Apple products to your cart.

Select any of the convenient payment methods at checkout.

You will get free delivery to your door on orders over R500, too, and the app lets you track your order at every step.

Alternatively, Takealot has over 90 pickup points across South Africa from which you can collect your order.

Click here to shop Apple deals during the Takealot Fire Sale!