Beat load-shedding with Gizzu energy products

Load-shedding has become a part of daily life for South Africans and shows no sign of ending.

Many South Africans are therefore investing in energy solutions that mitigate the impact of load-shedding – and Gizzu has the best products for your needs.

Gizzu is an innovative brand that is committed to bringing the latest energy technologies to a South African audience.

It is proud to offer high-quality, competitively-priced products that provide simple solutions to the everyday energy challenges that millions of South Africans face.

Syntech, a top South African technology distributor, owns the Gizzu brand and has used its industry experience to ensure these products offer superior functionality.

We have unpacked why Gizzu’s energy products are the ultimate solutions for South Africans, below.

Universal Voltage Protectors

Voltage protectors are an excellent solution against the dangers presented by power surges before and after load-shedding.

When Eskom turns the electricity on and off, this can cause a variety of issues that can damage your devices – including high voltage output, low voltage output, and sudden voltage dips.

Gizzu’s Universal Voltage Protector Plug solves this problem by automatically monitoring the voltage levels, and will instantly disconnect the power to your device if the voltage rises above 260V or falls below 180V.

If you were not using this voltage protector, when the power exceeds these parameters, it would put your devices at risk of damage.

This voltage protector plug is rated for 16A current and is ideal if you are located in an environment with inconsistent power supply – as it will protect appliances ranging from fridges to more delicate devices like TVs and computers.

Gizzu Universal Voltage Protector Plug – R249

Emergency Rechargeable LED Bulbs

Gizzu’s rechargeable LED bulbs are an elegant solution for keeping the lights on throughout load-shedding.

Each bulb is equipped with a chargeable battery that automatically kicks in when there is an interruption in power – a far more convenient solution than carrying portable lamps around.

These bulbs offer up to five hours of light, and also take five hours to charge – so you will be covered throughout load-shedding.

Gizzu has priced these bulbs aggressively – they range in price from just R99 to R149 – so it is much more affordable to keep your home lit during load-shedding.

There is no need for a complex installation, either, as Gizzu’s Emergency Rechargeable LED Bulbs work with traditional South African light fittings.

One of the best features about these rechargeable bulbs is that they use Smart Bulb Technology to determine whether there is a power failure, or the light is just switched off.

If there is a power failure, the bulb will switch from the more power-intensive warm white light (810 Lumens in the case of the downlight version) to emergency mode – where a more power-friendly cool white will consume about 450 Lumens.

What’s more: if you’d prefer a brighter experience even when load-shedding is underway, you can choose between three brightness settings during emergency mode.

These bulbs offer up to a 25,000-hour lifespan – so you won’t have to worry about replacing them frequently.

Gizzu Everglow Rechargeable Warm White Emergency Downlight Bulb – R99

Gizzu Everglow Rechargeable Warm White Emergency LED Bulb – Bayonett – R149

Gizzu Everglow Rechargeable Warm White Emergency LED Bulb – Screw-In – R149

Lithium-Ion Replacement Batteries

Devices powered by lead-acid batteries, such as gate motors and alarm systems, suffer during load-shedding due to a loss of charge.

Lead-acid batteries are usually bought because they’re cheaper – but with the rise of power cuts, you can no longer afford to skimp on quality.

Lithium-ion batteries can offer up to 10-times more battery life than lead-acid batteries, and while it is feasible to use up to 85% of a lithium-ion’s battery capacity without affecting its lifespan, lead acid batteries should not be discharged by more than 50%.

Lithium-ion batteries also have far better efficiency ratings, and tend to last several times longer than their lead-acid equivalents.

Gizzu’s 12V 7Ah Lithium-ion battery can handle higher currents than its competitors, and it neither leaks nor produces fumes.

It is extremely compact, too, and weighs under 1kg – all of which makes it easy to mount.

While it is true that lithium-ion batteries are more expensive than lead-acid batteries, Gizzu has ensured that you can get your hands on the superior lithium-ion technology at a bargain price.

Gizzu 12V 7Ah Lithium-Ion Battery – R899

Solar Lighting Kits

If you’ve got an area you want to keep lit, but it doesn’t have traditional light fixtures, Gizzu’s Solar Lighting Kits are your saviour.

These kits are excellent to use for outdoor lighting – such as a braai area – as well as in rural areas, as they are powered directly by solar power.

Energy is generated by Gizzu’s 10W solar panel and is stored in a dedicated battery unit, which then powers the kit’s three 2W LED lamps.

This stored electricity can also be used to charge your mobile devices if your other power sources are not working or available.

Gizzu’s solar power kits have protections against overcharge, over-discharge, over-currents, short circuits, and PV polarity reversals – and boast a multi-protection function for high reliability.

Gizzu 10W Solar Lighting Kit – R1,499

Power Stations

Gizzu power stations can solve your home and on-the-go power needs, as they are portable and compact.

They use a Lithium-ion battery to store your power, which ranges in capacity from 155Wh to 518Wh.

This power is contained within a rugged design, making these power stations ideal to take with you on trips and outings.

When using these power stations, there is a 220V South African plug point, and two DC ports – allowing you to power a variety of devices like lightbulbs, smartphones, and cameras.

The number and types of devices you can power with these power stations depends on the version you purchase.

Gizzu 155Wh, 150W Portable Power Station 1 x 3 Prong SA Plug Point – R2,999

This power station is ideal for charging cellphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as running smaller appliances and objects like fans, radios, and LED bulbs.

Gizzu 242Wh, 150W Portable Power Station 1 x 3 Prong SA Plug Point – R3,899

With this power station, you can power the same devices as the 155Wh power station, but for longer.

Gizzu 296Wh, 300W Portable Power Station 1 x 3 Prong SA Plug Point – R5,999

This power station can power your TV, or a moderate appliance like a slow cooker, vacuum cleaner, or dehumidifier.

Gizzu 518Wh, 500W Portable Power Station 1 x 3 Prong SA Plug Point – R8,999

The 500W power station can power certain more intensive appliances – like your game console, a fridge, or a food blender.

Mini DC UPS

Mini DC UPSes are excellent solutions for keeping your basic technology devices charged and running during load-shedding.

There are two types of Gizzu Mini DC UPS to choose from: the dual DC ones, and the POE versions.

Gizzu’s Mini Dual DC UPS devices are easy to set up and use, and provide reliable power to your router – ensuring your Internet keeps running when the power goes out.

This is important if you want to keep working during load-shedding, as without power to your router, you will not be able to access your fibre or 5G connection.

Even if you’re not actively hybrid working, there is a good chance you will need to have access to work resources through the Internet – so load-shedding can have a major influence on your job performance if you don’t have a Mini Dual DC UPS.

Connectivity during load-shedding is also convenient if you want to keep yourself entertained – so the Mini Dual DC UPSes from Gizzu have many uses.

Gizzu 30W 32Wh 8800mAh Mini Dual DC UPS – R799

Gizzu 36W 32Wh 8800mAh Mini Dual DC UPS – R999

Gizzu’s POE Mini UPSes are ideal for users and businesses wanting to power their Power over Ethernet (POE) devices.

These devices include cameras that protect your premises, and VoIP phones that let you keep conducting business when the power is out.

These types of devices tend to be crucial – whether they are safety devices, or productivity devices for businesses.

The traditional UPSes come in a 30W and 36W iterations depending on how power-hungry your router is and if you want to charge other devices at the same time.

The POE UPSes also comprises two versions – one with higher wattage, and another with higher capacity.

The former is more beneficial if you have more intensive needs, but over a shorter period, while the latter provides a larger power supply for less intensive devices.

Gizzu 60W 65Wh 17600mAh Mini POE DC UPS – R1,599

Gizzu 100W 46Wh 14400mAh Mini POE DC UPS – R1,499

