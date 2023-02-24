Cheap bus tickets and discounted groceries – This weekend’s huge VodaPay deals

VodaPay, South Africa’s ultimate super app, is offering a range of stellar deals on your favourite goods and services this weekend.

All you have to do to access these deals is download the VodaPay app from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or Huawei AppGallery.

You do not need to be a Vodacom subscriber to use VodaPay; anyone can download the app and send money, shop online, order food, and pay bills.

These transactions can all be done using your credit card or your free VodaPay Wallet – both of which are completely secure and safe.

If you need further assistance with your payments, the app has an instant chat function called TOBi for your convenience.

Using the VodaPay app for transactions will also earn you cash back and coupon rewards, so making the most of the platform is a no-brainer.

This weekend’s deals

VodaPay is offering exclusive deals on popular services this weekend – including cheaper travel and affordable groceries.

Check out this weekend’s deals below:

Get 10% off all QuickBus tickets

Shop multiple stores on OneCart and get R150 back in your pocket on orders worth R500 or more

Toast to the weekend with the finest wines from Limited Wines and save R201!

VodaPay constantly offers new deals and vouchers – so if you’re looking to save money, you should download VodaPay today.