Metroid Prime Remastered on Nintendo Switch – Step back into the suit

Metroid Prime Remastered is now available on Nintendo Switch – bringing one of the most critically-acclaimed games of all time to modern audiences.

This first-person adventure game follows the story of bounty hunter Samus Aran as she navigates winding paths and interconnected alien environments using powers like Morph Ball and Grapple Beam.

Metroid Prime was a smash hit when it first launched in November 2002, and was praised both for its story and gameplay.

It earned amazing ratings from top gaming publications, including:

IGN – 9.8/10

GameSpot – 9.7/10

Game Informer – 9.5/10

GameSpy – 96/100

Electronic Gaming Monthly – 10/10

Nintendo’s remaster of this legendary title has received similarly high praise from modern reviewers – for example, GameSpot journalist Steven Petite had this to say:

“Metroid Prime Remastered offers a reminder that revisiting beloved games many years later can enhance your appreciation.”

“On rare occasions, the game is even better than you remember. Two decades after its original release, Metroid Prime Remastered demonstrates how special it was and still is today.”

Big changes

The most obvious thing that Metroid Prime fans will notice when loading into Remastered is the huge upgrade in graphics.

Metroid Prime was a gorgeous game for 2002, but needed a major refresh to stand up to expectations in 2023 – and Nintendo has knocked it out the park.

Samus Aran benefits hugely from a gorgeous character model, and the locations you will explore and enemies you will encounter are all truly breathtaking.

Don’t take our word for it – check out IGN’s comparison video to see this for yourself:

There is much more to this remaster than just looks, though, with a huge upgrade to the game’s sound profile and gorgeous new unlockable art included.

Additionally, fans of the old game will be excited to learn that alongside the new dual-stick controls, Metroid Prime Remastered also allows you to revert to classic controls if you want a fully nostalgic experience.

The hybrid controls option gives you even more choice and lets you play Metroid Prime Remastered your own way.

Get Metroid Prime Remastered

Metroid Prime Remastered is now available on the Nintendo eShop, with the physical version launching on 3 March 2023.

