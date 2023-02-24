The awesome interviews you can watch on What’s Next

South Africa’s most popular technology talk show, What’s Next, reached 3 million views in 2022 and continues to grow from strength to strength.

What’s Next was launched in June 2020 and became an instant hit – quickly growing to 1 million views and adding another million in 2021.

This excellent growth is thanks to the prominent business leaders who have featured on the show.

These include experts from a various industries, including:

Finance and banking industry:

Montegray Capital Founder Michael Jordaan

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner

OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie

Absa Executive Christine Wu

Sygnia former CEO Magda Wierzycka

ICT industry:

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

Samsung South Africa Vice President of Mobile Justin Hume

Dimension Data Founder Jeremy Ord

Microsoft South Africa CEO Lillian Barnard

EOH CEO Stephen van Coller

Afrihost CEO Gian Visser

Supersonic Managing Director Megan Nicholas

Dell South Africa Managing Director Doug Wolley

Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare

Liquid SA CEO Deon Geyser

Motoring industry:

Head of Audi South Africa Sascha Sauer

Tracker Executive Kobus Visagie

Other fascinating topics featured on What’s Next include cryptocurrency, cloud, cybersecurity, sustainability, and more.

Here are a few of the interesting interviews that have featured on What’s Next.

