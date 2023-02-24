Presented by MyBroadband

The awesome interviews you can watch on What’s Next

24 February 2023

South Africa’s most popular technology talk show, What’s Next, reached 3 million views in 2022 and continues to grow from strength to strength.

What’s Next was launched in June 2020 and became an instant hit – quickly growing to 1 million views and adding another million in 2021.

This excellent growth is thanks to the prominent business leaders who have featured on the show.

These include experts from a various industries, including:

Finance and banking industry:

  • Montegray Capital Founder Michael Jordaan
  • Discovery CEO Adrian Gore
  • Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner
  • OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee
  • FNB CEO Jacques Celliers
  • Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie
  • Absa Executive Christine Wu
  • Sygnia former CEO Magda Wierzycka

ICT industry:

  • Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub
  • Samsung South Africa Vice President of Mobile Justin Hume
  • Dimension Data Founder Jeremy Ord
  • Microsoft South Africa CEO Lillian Barnard
  • EOH CEO Stephen van Coller
  • Afrihost CEO Gian Visser
  • Supersonic Managing Director Megan Nicholas
  • Dell South Africa Managing Director Doug Wolley
  • Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare
  • Liquid SA CEO Deon Geyser

Motoring industry:

  • Head of Audi South Africa Sascha Sauer
  • Tracker Executive Kobus Visagie

Other fascinating topics featured on What’s Next include cryptocurrency, cloud, cybersecurity, sustainability, and more.

Here are a few of the interesting interviews that have featured on What’s Next.

What’s Next — Justin Hume discusses the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S23 range

What’s Next — Hylton Kallner discusses how Discovery Bank reached 1,000,000 customers

Driving Sustainability — SolarAfrica’s David McDonald on how battery storage is viable for South African businesses

What’s Next in Cloud — Megan Nicholas on access to uncapped connectivity in South Africa

What’s Next in Security — Sean Duffy explains how organisations can mitigate cybersecurity threats

What’s Next in Motoring — Audi’s Sascha Sauer discusses South Africa’s electric motoring future

