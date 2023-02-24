The awesome interviews you can watch on What’s Next

South Africa’s most popular technology talk show, What’s Next, reached 3 million views in 2022 and continues to grow from strength to strength.
What’s Next was launched in June 2020 and became an instant hit – quickly growing to 1 million views and adding another million in 2021.
This excellent growth is thanks to the prominent business leaders who have featured on the show.
These include experts from a various industries, including:
Finance and banking industry:
- Montegray Capital Founder Michael Jordaan
- Discovery CEO Adrian Gore
- Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner
- OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee
- FNB CEO Jacques Celliers
- Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie
- Absa Executive Christine Wu
- Sygnia former CEO Magda Wierzycka
ICT industry:
- Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub
- Samsung South Africa Vice President of Mobile Justin Hume
- Dimension Data Founder Jeremy Ord
- Microsoft South Africa CEO Lillian Barnard
- EOH CEO Stephen van Coller
- Afrihost CEO Gian Visser
- Supersonic Managing Director Megan Nicholas
- Dell South Africa Managing Director Doug Wolley
- Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare
- Liquid SA CEO Deon Geyser
Motoring industry:
- Head of Audi South Africa Sascha Sauer
- Tracker Executive Kobus Visagie
Other fascinating topics featured on What’s Next include cryptocurrency, cloud, cybersecurity, sustainability, and more.
Here are a few of the interesting interviews that have featured on What’s Next.