Free yourself from load-shedding with new products from Lalela

Load-shedding is here to stay and you need the best energy products from Lalela to protect yourself against power cuts.

Lalela is a proudly South African brand that is 51% black female owned, and its power solutions are specifically targeted at the local market.

It is excited to unveil its newest additions to its catalogue:

Lithium Inverter Trolley Hybrid Solar Inverters 12V Alarm / Gate Lithium Battery

We unpack these new products below.

LAL-600W-Plus Inverter Trolley

The Lalela 600W-Plus inverter trolley is the first Lalela lithium inverter trolley in South Africa.

It is equipped with the Latest LiFePO4 battery technology to ensure it withstands the current load-shedding crisis.

As of February, the number of load-shedding days in 2023 has already surpassed that of both 2020 and 2021.

Typical lead acid inverters were designed as backup systems; however, since load-shedding is now a daily event, it requires a more robust solution.

Lead acid batteries are designed for occasional load shedding at stage 1-3.

The historic average life span of these batteries when used in this way is 2 to 3 years, and this has been experienced by the battery manufacturers over the past 15+ years.

The current load shedding schedules – including regular stage 4-6 load-shedding – have resulted in significantly reduced run time and indicative lifespan for these lead acid batteries.

In addition, a lead acid battery in normal conditions needs to be overcharged in a range of 5 to 10 percent, and an inverter application requires around 72 hours to reach this stage after a deep discharge.

Therefore, under current Eskom load-shedding conditions, with daily discharge if the battery bank is exposed to deep discharges, the battery bank will not be fully recharged when the next load shedding period begins.

This leads to a fast capacity loss due to insufficient recharge and plate crystallization which might damage the battery permanently – leading to significant shortening of the battery life.

The Lithium Ion LiFePO4 battery used in the Lalela 600W-Plus inverter trolley will provide over 2,000 cycles – compared to 150 for lead acid equivalents – and is therefore ideal for running important devices and appliances during higher stages of load-shedding.

Importantly, this inverter trolley is a plug and play solution and will run your laptop for up to 20 hours, your desktop PC and monitor for up to 5 hours, and your TV and DStv decoder for up to 5 hours.

Note that these run times are dependent on the wattage of the individual devices and the run times may vary from the above.

The unit can fully charge in 4.5 hours, too – ensuring it is ready to perform before the next round of load-shedding.

Another great benefit of the 600W-Plus is that it is a Pure Sine Wave inverter, so it can work with sensitive electronics such as oxygen and CPAP machines.

Therefore, you know when buying this product that you’re getting premium quality.

Lalela Solar Inverters – 3,000W and 5,000W

Lalela’s hybrid solar inverters are the ideal solutions if you want to forget that load-shedding exists.

These devices are wired into your DB board and will seamlessly and automatically switch from Eskom power to your backup power during load-shedding.

Then, when load shedding is finished, they will switch back to Eskom power and recharge their batteries.

You can choose between a 3KVA and a 5KVA inverter – which offer surge power protections of 6,000W and 10,000W, respectively.

Both of these products are Pure Sine Wave inverters and have integrated solar controllers – making them easy to include in your solar installation.

The 3,000W version uses a 24V battery, while the 5,000W version uses a 48V battery – and both inverters are compatible with lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries, depending on your preference.

12V Alarm / Gate Lithium Battery Upgrade

If you are tired of changing the battery in your gate motor and alarm several times a year due to load-shedding, you should upgrade to the Lalela 12V lithium battery.

This is a direct replacement for existing 12V 7Ah lead acid batteries – it is the same size and has the same battery terminals.

It is also compatible with existing chargers and devices – but is designed with the latest LiFePO4 technology, which provides 2,000 cycles compared to the 150 cycles offered by lead acid batteries.

A 150-cycle battery is insufficient in South Africa because of load-shedding, where batteries are frequently being forced to handle high currents and are being discharged often, and at too low capacity.

This, along with these batteries’ poor capacities, mean you will need to replace them several times a year.

Simply put – Lalela’s lithium battery should last 10 times longer than the typical lead acid battery it is replacing.

