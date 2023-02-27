What’s Next Season 7 sponsored by Discovery – Coming soon

Season 7 of MyBroadband’s popular talk show, What’s Next, is coming soon.

This new series is presented by Discovery – a leading, South African-founded financial services organisation – and is hosted by South African radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou.

The show will cover the top trends and topics across critical local industries such as tech, banking, and health.

These insights will be provided by South Africa’s most knowledgeable experts in each of these fields.

What’s Next has achieved over 3 million views since its launch in June 2020, and this success is thanks to Aki’s excellent interview style, as well as the show’s impressive selection of guests.

Season 7 of What’s Next is produced and edited by Broad Media multimedia specialist Weich Malan.

It will be available on the official What’s Next website, YouTube, or your preferred podcast platform soon.

Watch the trailer for What’s Next Season 7 below.