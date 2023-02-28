How to reach South Africa’s biggest ICT audience

The best place to position your brand as a leader in the South African technology space is MyBroadband.

This is due to the publication’s esteemed readership, which boasts many CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, business owners, IT managers, and ICT professionals.

MyBroadband’s monthly readership includes:

CEOs and Directors – 61,000

Business Owners – 368,000

IT Executives and Managers – 3 million

These readers have a significant influence on purchasing decisions in both their households and businesses.

Advertising with MyBroadband

Thanks to the excellent advertising products offered by MyBroadband, your brand will be able to reach this target audience with ease.

You can choose from a variety of advertising products – including sponsored articles, social media promotions, display takeovers and banners, What’s Next interviews, dedicated mailers, and more.

MyBroadband’s marketing team will take care of all aspects of your marketing campaign, too, such as targeting, performance optimisation, and reporting.

To learn more about what we can offer your company, contact us today.