Powering Good with Hitachi Vantara – Dennis Naidoo and Dalin Oliver discuss sustainability

Dennis Naidoo is the Country Manager and Sales Director at Hitachi Vantara.

Naidoo is a passionate advocate for sustainability who lives by the mantra that it is possible to make the world a better place by combining data, technology, and people.

Dalin Oliver is one of South Africa’s most popular stand-up comedians and is also the sports presenter of Good Hope FM’s weekday Breakfast Show.

Oliver became a comedian because he loves brightening people’s days and is passionate about helping South Africans live happy and fulfilling lives.

On this episode of Powering Good with Hitachi Vantara, Naidoo speaks with Oliver about sustainability across its many guises – including human, social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

Naidoo then unpacks how behaviours must change if we are to improve society, and addresses the crises that we face in 2023.

Oliver and Naidoo also talk about how everyone has a role to play in fixing the planet.

This episode of Powering Good is full of motivation that encourages South Africans to do good so that we can all enjoy a better tomorrow.

This aligns with Hitachi Vantara’s mission to “contribute to society through the development of superior, original technology and products.”

Click here to watch the full episode of Powering Good.