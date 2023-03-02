Deliver documents safely with MDS Collivery’s newest service

Electronic mail servers are not the safest option for sharing sensitive and confidential documents – it is always better to have these delivered in person.

MDS Collivery is, therefore, offering a new service of collecting and delivering express documents near and within the 25 main and major hubs it has all around South Africa.

MDS Collivery is experienced and secure – so it can be trusted to collect and deliver sensitive documents, as well as send these documents anywhere in South Africa.

With 30 years of courier industry experience, MDS Collivery can confidently tap itself on the shoulder and assure you that your documents will be in safe hands.

This is because it has been hugely successful no matter what it has delivered – from TVs to furniture (and even a heart on one occasion!)

How it works

When you choose to courier your documents with MDS Collivery, you get:

Affordable document Collivery services – starting from R45.00.

Fixed price (No additional hidden costs).

Reduced down time and increased focus on the core operations that keep your organisation running.

Knowledge of where your documents are at any given moment with full live tracking.

Comprehensive notifications about the status of your document courier.

Because MDS is a technological powerhouse and a “one-click website wonder,” sending documents is super easy on its website:

Create a free account and login. Add the collection and delivery addresses as well as the contact details of the recipients. Select a collection date and time. Get your document collected and delivered.

There is no one better to trust with your important and confidential documents than the Messenger Delivery Service guys.

View our Document Collivery Service Proposal here.

About MDS Collivery

Founded in 1991 as an intra-city delivery service, MDS Collivery has grown to be the largest same-day delivery service in the country.

With a number 1 ranking in both the Transport & Logistics and the Best Couriers categories on HelloPeter as of date of publishing this article, MDS Collivery can confidently offer you a wide range of services that can help you streamline your business offering and better manage your time.

Get in touch with us at [email protected] and one of our dedicated sales executives will get back to you about setting up an account.