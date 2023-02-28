Skybucks – Get rewarded every time you fly with Airlink

Airlink is excited to announce that its highly anticipated loyalty programme Skybucks will launch on 1 March 2023.

Skybucks will let members easily earn and spend loyalty points any time they fly with Airlink.

The programme comprises three tiers – Blue, Red, and Emerald – and members will level up through these tiers simply by flying more. The higher your tier, the more you earn.

Each tier gives customers a larger percentage of their base fare and YQ taxes back in Skybucks. – here’s what each tier offers.

Blue Tier benefits:

Enrolment tier. Anyone can qualify for this tier.

You will earn 1% of the value of your ticket base fare and YQ taxes in Skybucks.

Red Tier benefits:

18 sectors are required to reach this tier. 1 sector (point-to-point) is equal to a one-way flight.

You will earn 3% of the value of your ticket base fare and YQ taxes in Skybucks.

Priority check-in.

Priority boarding.

Emerald Tier benefits:

35 sectors are required to reach this tier. 1 sector (point-to-point) is equal to a one-way flight.

You will earn 5% of the value of your ticket base fare and YQ taxes in Skybucks.

Priority check-in.

Priority boarding.

Priority baggage.

Lounge access.

Complimentary upgrade to business class at the airport (subject to availability).

5kg extra baggage.

Spending Skybucks

Spending Skybucks is just as easy as earning them.

When you purchase a ticket and choose your payment method, you will see the option to use your Skybucks balance to cover part of the cost.

Simply select this option, and you can pay the remainder of your ticket’s cost using the various other payment types offered by Airlink.

This applies to all Airlink flight bookings – meaning you won’t have to search the Airlink website to find specific discounted flights.

Additionally, if you have flown prior to the launch of Skybucks, hold onto your ticket details – as when you sign-up, you can retroactively claim for Skybucks earned on any Airlink flight that took place within 90 days of your enrolment date.

Fly with Airlink

Airlink is Southern Africa’s largest independent airline by flight movements and boasts the most comprehensive network in the region – including 45 destinations across 13 African countries and St Helena Island.

The airline is also incredibly punctual – in fact, Airlink has been repeatedly voted the most punctual South African airline and consistently achieves higher than 95% on-time performance.

Its extensive flight network, impressive punctuality, and new Skybucks frequent flyer programme make Airlink the best choice when travelling in Southern Africa.

It is no surprise, then, that over 3 million people across 72,000 annual flights already trust Airlink to get them to their destinations.

To begin experiencing these benefits, join Airlink’s incredible new loyalty programme.

