iStore Pre-Owned celebrates birthday with big deals on offer

Since its inception, iStore Pre-Owned has prioritised customer experience, quality products, and options to suit every need and budget – and it will continue to celebrate this and more during its upcoming birthday month.

March sees iStore Pre-Owned turn 2 years old, and as a trusted partner of iStore – the largest Apple Premium Reseller in Southern Africa – it will be running specials for the entire month.

iStore Pre-Owned will also be celebrating offering customers the opportunity to win big – both in-store and online.

“As a brand that is not only known for its high-quality standards, but for also offering customers choice at competitive value, we want to make our birthday month a special one – after all, what would a birthday be without gifts,” said an iStore Pre-Owned representative.

“From deals on all products, to in-app promotions and the opportunity to win your purchase back every week, we have something for everyone.”

Big deals

From 1 March to 2 April 2023, you can get huge savings on pre-owned iPhone, MacBook, iPad, and Apple Watch – all of which provide excellent value while never compromising on quality.

During this promotional period, you can save up to:

R3,600 on iPhone

R9,100 on MacBook

R3,400 on iPad

R3,000 on Apple Watch

These pre-loved products have been traded in, restored and refurbished to the highest standards possible through iStore Pre-Owned’s extensive quality program.

With 100% guaranteed functionality, iStore-certified quality, and a 1-year warranty, there is an iPhone or MacBook for any occasion, budget and style.

Where to shop

These birthday deals and savings will be available in-store at iStore Pre-Owned Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg and iStore Pre-Owned Queens Hotel, V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

They will also be available online and via the new iStore Pre-Owned app – which is available for download from both the Apple and Google app stores.

The new app has enhanced functionality that makes it even easier to browse and purchase exciting pre-owned Apple products in just a few clicks.

You will benefit from free nation-wide delivery, too – and your purchase will conveniently be delivered right to your door.

Downloading the app also ensures that you are kept up to date with the latest news and promotions from iStore Pre-Owned – so you never have to worry about missing a thing.

Choosing your pre-owned Apple product

Choosing a pre-owned, refurbished or demo product is easy with the iStore Pre-Owned product condition guide.

iStore Pre-Owned prides itself on its robust testing that ensures all pre-owned products provide complete functionality and are then graded to help customers assess both quality and value.

The product condition guide is as follows:

Best items – No noticeable scratches or marks.

Better items – Only have light scratches or marks.

Good items – The most affordable and usually have visible scratches and other minor marks.

Regardless of an item’s grade, all devices sold by iStore Pre-Owned come with a 12-month warranty – so you have ample time to use the device and ensure it works as required.

Awesome competition

If that isn’t incentive enough, customers who purchase products during iStore Pre-Owned’s birthday month will have the opportunity to win back the value of their purchase.

All weekly purchases will go into the weekly draw where one lucky customer will be randomly selected each week over a 4-week period – winning back their entire spend.

Whether you pop into your nearest store, browse online, or download the new iStore Pre-Owned app, be sure to hurry – as it’s a birthday celebration to be reckoned with!

