Revolutionising home improvement shopping for maximum value

Leroy Merlin, named Best Hardware Store in Best of Joburg for two consecutive years, has become renowned for offering exceptional value for money through its extensive range of affordable and quality home improvement products across six departments: Construction, Hardware, Kitchen, Bathroom, Décor, and Garden.

Recognising the current economic climate and the challenges consumers face when shopping for their homes, the major issue being budget constraints, Leroy Merlin is dedicated to implementing innovative solutions to better serve its customers.

The DIY retailer’s range caters to different styles, trends, preferences, and budgets. Customers can find a diverse selection of essentials such as load-shedding solutions and tools, all the way to decorative items, such as wall art, mirrors, lighting fixtures, curtains, cushions, rugs, and more.

The range also includes products that can enhance the functionality and aesthetics of different rooms, such as shelving units, storage solutions, and room dividers.

Additionally, Leroy Merlin offers a range of paint, wallpaper, and tiling products, allowing customers to customise and personalise their living spaces.

Although the four retail stores are in Gauteng (for now), Leroy Merlin have stepped into the future of eCommerce to offer customers a new, exciting, and interactive live shopping experience.

Broadcasting from the Fourways branch every Monday at 8pm on their website, Live Shopping enables customers to ask questions and engage in real time with Leroy Merlin sales representatives online.

In addition to this, they can also take advantage of exclusive live shopping discounts, adding to the excitement of this interactive experience.

“We offer our customers the ability to purchase products directly from our video. We’ve implemented a thoroughly modern hybrid of in-person and online shopping.’‘ says Prinershen Kamiah, Communications Lead at Leroy Merlin South Africa.

“The shows include a combination of tutorials, demonstrations, pro tips and user advice.”

Customers are encouraged to seek expert advice from the knowledgeable store staff by visiting their branches in Little Falls, Fourways, Greenstone and Boksburg, and also browsing the in-store showrooms for design inspiration.

The team is equipped to provide valuable insights, tips, recommendations on installations, and solutions for all their home improvement projects, regardless of the project’s current stage.

Additionally, the user-friendly Leroy Merlin website, which ships nationally, offers online catalogues and visual inspiration, as well as an extended range of products.

The site provides customers who seek innovative, and hassle-free shopping, to browse, discover, compare, and purchase products easily, from the comfort of their home.

Click here to view the March More for Much Less special deals.