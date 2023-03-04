What’s Next – Position your company as an ICT market leader

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is a great way to promote your company as an ICT market leader.

This is because it is the most popular technology talk show in South Africa and has a reputation for hosting the country’s top ICT experts.

Previous executives who have featured on What’s Next include Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, former MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa, Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord, Microsoft SA CEO Lillian Barnard, Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers, Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie, Afrihost CEO Gian Visser, and Dell SA MD Doug Woolley.

What’s Next has also worked with esteemed season sponsors such as Discovery Bank, Infobip, Sage, Microsoft, SYSPRO, and Accenture.

Get featured on What’s Next

Featuring on What’s Next is a great way to build your brand and position your company as a market leader.

There are two ways to promote your business on the show:

Executive interview packages

Season sponsorships

Executive interview packages give your expert (or experts) their own episode on What’s Next.

They can use this episode to talk about anything they want – from information about your latest products and services to fascinating thought leadership.

These interviews are then published on the What’s Next website, MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify.

Season sponsorships are also very popular, as they put your company’s branding on an entire season of the show.

This provides excellent exposure and reach across both the What’s Next and MyBroadband platforms.

To learn more about the show and how to take part, visit the What’s Next website.