Daily Investor – Where South Africans get their investment news

Daily Investor is the South African investment community’s preferred news source.
The platform was launched by Broad Media on 1 August 2022 and now attracts over 420,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and investors every month.
These experts turn to Daily Investor for the diverse and high-quality content it offers, which includes:
- Regular feature articles, such as stock picks from expert investors and performance tracking of famous analysts.
- The latest information about international stocks and insights into macroeconomic events that influence markets.
- Updates and perspectives on small, medium, and large-cap companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
Demand-driven growth
Daily Investor has grown significantly since its launch thanks to strong local demand for the content it offers.
It fills a void that the South African investment community has long sought after and now boasts the following audience:
- Over 420,000 monthly visitors
- 55,000 newsletter subscribers
- 50,000 investors with personal accounts on Daily Investor.
To find out more about Daily Investor, contact Broad Media CCO Kevin Lancaster.