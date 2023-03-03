Daily Investor – Where South Africans get their investment news

Daily Investor is the South African investment community’s preferred news source.

The platform was launched by Broad Media on 1 August 2022 and now attracts over 420,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and investors every month.

These experts turn to Daily Investor for the diverse and high-quality content it offers, which includes:

Regular feature articles, such as stock picks from expert investors and performance tracking of famous analysts.

The latest information about international stocks and insights into macroeconomic events that influence markets.

Updates and perspectives on small, medium, and large-cap companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Demand-driven growth

Daily Investor has grown significantly since its launch thanks to strong local demand for the content it offers.

It fills a void that the South African investment community has long sought after and now boasts the following audience:

Over 420,000 monthly visitors

monthly visitors 55,000 newsletter subscribers

newsletter subscribers 50,000 investors with personal accounts on Daily Investor.

To find out more about Daily Investor, contact Broad Media CCO Kevin Lancaster.