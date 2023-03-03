Watch – The importance of Microsoft certifications and how MIE can help

Technology is evolving at a rapid pace, particularly in the business sector – and this is causing a large IT skills gap to form.

Microsoft’s role-based training and certifications are structured to help organisations close this skills gap and thrive in the modern business climate – particularly when using Microsoft’s industry-leading business solutions.

As an approved Microsoft Training Services Partner, Mecer Inter-Ed can help your employees access and benefit from these important Microsoft courses and certifications.

Mecer Inter-Ed’s solutions will help you fill skills shortages in your organisation across roles like Data and Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, Solutions Architecture, and Network Engineering.

These courses will also help you to upskill your existing employees with the latest skills and knowledge.

Watch the video below to discover how Mecer Inter-Ed can help you invest in your future with its Microsoft training and certification solutions.