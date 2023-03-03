Don’t let the fuel hike get to you, fill up with VodaPay Vouchers and get 10% more value in your tank

The VodaPay super app makes it easy for you to stretch your rands by giving you more litres in your tank.

This is important as we are still in the first term of the year, yet petrol prices have increased twice already.

South Africans are therefore forced to dig deeper into their pockets just to get to work, school, or run essential errands.

With the latest petrol hike of R1.27 on unleaded 93 and 95 petrol, which takes prices well above the R20 per litre mark, South Africans need some relief.

This is why VodaPay has partnered with bp to offer customers an extra 10% on fuel.

Follow these five easy steps to get more value on fuel with VodaPay:

Download VodaPay from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or Huawei AppGallery. Buy a bp voucher for R200 to get R220, spend R400 to receive R440 and R800 to score a much-needed R880 in your tank. Head to your nearest bp filling station. Present your bp voucher to the petrol attendant. Fill up your tank and get 10% more value on petrol.

This is a great way to save money and make ends meet at the end of every month.

The benefits don’t stop there, as you can also use the VodaPay app to get a R200 Voucher Advance for bp fuel.

Voucher Advances are available on the VodaPay app through the VodaLend service and are for customers who have been on the Vodacom network for at least six months (with a record of buying airtime and data bundles).

VodaPay deals this weekend:

VodaPay also offers excellent deals on a wide range of food, household items, clothing and much more.

New deals are added on the app daily – here are this weekend’s best deals:

12% more value on clothing, accessories and more from Edgars

14% more value on InterCape trips over Easter

12% more value on all items on the Spur menu for the whole family