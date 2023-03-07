The ultimate networking solution for South African enterprises

Grandstream’s GWN.Cloud is an excellent way to manage all your Grandstream GWN products (Access points, Routers and Switches) for networks of any size – from those in small businesses to vast setups in large enterprises.

This was our finding after testing the platform using a Grandstream GWN7803P Enterprise Switch and a Grandstream GWN7664 Enterprise Access Point.

The GWN7800 switch series offers six model options, including PoE and non-PoE, ranging from 8 to 24 ports. These switches come standard with a 3-year warranty.

The GWN7803P we tested is a 1Gbps enterprise-grade, layer 2+, managed switch with 24 ethernet ports.

It also sports four 1-gigabit SFP ports – meaning we could connect optical fibre or copper links to transfer data at high speeds if required.

The switch’s 24 ethernet ports feature PoE+ with smart power control, too, and dynamic per-port power allocation.

This enables a comprehensive level of control and functionality for users and allowed us to power our Grandstream access point and connect any other endpoint devices – such as routers, IP phones, and IP cameras.

In addition, the GWN7803P switch supports both IPV4 and IPV6, future proofing this switch as the online landscape evolves.

Getting started

Our tech team connected the Grandstream GWN7803P switch to our work network and set up the GWN7664 Access Point at the same time.

We then set up a Wi-Fi network that was broadcast from the access point and began connecting our devices to it.

The GWN7664 Access Point’s impressive 175m range, 3.55Gbps wireless throughput, and ability to handle up to 750+ concurrent devices meant our entire office was able to connect to the network without any strain on the access point.

We were then able to manage these connections with the enterprise-grade GWN.Cloud platform, which is a valuable asset for IT teams which require control over usage and permissions.

GWN.Cloud

The GWN.Cloud app made setting up our switch and access point easy, with its integrated barcode scanner that used our smartphone camera taking away the hassle of typing out text or numbers.

Once our devices were linked on the GWN.Cloud app, we could manage them through an intuitive dashboard that showed our network of devices – including the number of connected routers, switches, APs, and clients.

We were also able to see how much data was being used and by which clients, and even which websites were visited most frequently.

GWN.Cloud allowed us to deploy multiple secure Wi-Fi networks at the same time, too, and made it easy to manage them from our browser or smartphone app.

The data available to us included real-time monitoring, alerts, statistics, and reports.

Furthermore, GWN.Cloud offers complete scalability – as it supports an infinite number of physical sites and APs, and is extremely reliable thanks to it being hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Overall verdict

With all these impressive features, and using GWN.Cloud to manage our switch and access point without any additional on-premise infrastructure, our IT team was highly impressed with the overall experience when using Grandstream’s solutions.

Not only was this great for our office, we can envisage it as an excellent solution for schools, SMBs, hotels, and call centres.

