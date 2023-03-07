Professional training solutions for a competitive business world

The business landscape is constantly shifting.

To stay competitive, organisations need to develop and train their talent in the latest industry-driven competencies and technologies.

Faculty Training Institute (FTI) and ProServ South Africa (PSA), as part of The Learning Development Group, are leading private training providers that offer sustainable skills development solutions.

With a focus on relevant, high quality and accredited qualifications, skills programmes, professional certifications, and short courses, they equip delegates with the competencies to adapt and engage meaningfully in the world of work.

As organisations, they create and deliver standard and customised programmes for broad and specialist industries in Information Technology.

The focus is on offering interdisciplinary, customisable, hybrid training that is both academically solid and suitable for real-world and virtual settings.

FTI and PSA deliver specialist, fully accredited and endorsed qualifications, professional certification preparation workshops in the disciplines of Business Analysis, Software Quality Assurance and Testing, Test Automation and IT.

Business Analysts play a vital role in maximising business value and are highly sought after across industries.

The Business Analysis Programmes are IIBA endorsed, BABOK aligned and MICT SETA accredited. They allow for career entry and growth in the profession.

Software Test engineers with technical and leadership expertise, ensure quality is built into software product reliability, performance, and value.

The Software Quality Assurance and Testing Programmes are ISTQB aligned and MICT SETA accredited.

The Information Technology Programmes are MICT SETA accredited. They allow for entry and progression in Systems Support, Systems Development, Technical Support and Networking.

As a CompTIA Authorised Academy, the A+ and Network+ programmes are the industry standard for positions in IT.

The LD Group designs customised digital education solutions that can be delivered online or in-person.

The blended interactive learning methods ensure that delegates are tech-astute and can practically apply what they learn in the workplace.

Their in-house systems and content developers will administer, design, develop, and implement virtual and online learning platforms and methodologies to suit your specific needs.

The result is that your organisation receives seamless, custom-built training solutions that equip your employees with the skills needed to thrive in their field.

