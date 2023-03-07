TECNO unveils its first foldable smartphone – Phantom V Fold

At MWC 2023 in Barcelona, TECNO reiterated its focus on developing premium smart devices for customers across the globe.

It highlighted how it is building an expansive ecosystem of impressive smartphones through continuous innovation and valuable collaborative partnerships with companies like Google, MediaTek, Microsoft, and Intel.

These partnerships have helped TECNO grow its popular Camon, SPARK, Phantom, Pop, and Pova ranges, and saw the Transsion-owned brand massively grow its year-on-year sales in 2022.

After showcasing its flagship Phantom X2 5G smartphones at its MWC display area, TECNO unveiled the newest addition to its range – the groundbreaking Phantom V Fold.

TECNO’s first foldable smartphone

The Phantom V Fold is the world’s first left-right foldable smartphone to use the flagship Dimensity MediaTek 9000+ processor.

The Dimensity 9000+ is a dual-5G processor and one of only two processors globally to exceed a 1 million score on the AnTuTu test.

Alongside this amazing performance, the Dimensity 9000+ delivers much lower power consumption – allowing the Phantom V Fold to avoid common battery life challenges that many other foldable smartphones suffer.

This is all possible thanks to the chip’s advanced 4nm manufacturing process and architectural design that works in tandem with TECNO’s Super Long-Life Battery to deliver up to 24 hours of use per charge, and a full charge-up period of less than one hour.

A 120Hz dual screen that was designed using TECNO’s data analytics to be of an optimal size for the typical user complements the powerful hardware, while ensuring the Phantom V Fold rests comfortably in your hand.

Additionally, it is easy to fold open and closed, courtesy of TECNO’s self-developed, fixed-axis rotation and slide technology.

This also ensures almost no screen crease – giving you a better view of the phone’s Android-based operating system that is optimised for this specific device.

Over 700 apps have been optimised to work with the Phantom V Fold, too, including essentials like YouTube, Gmail and over 80% of the top 500 mobile apps globally.

Up to four of these applications can then be kept open at one time on the phone, making multitasking a breeze.

Big launch

The Phantom V Fold is an exceptional entry into the foldable smartphone market and is expected to take the world by storm.

What’s more: South African TECNO fans can look forward to the local launch of the latest TECNO SPARK smartphones in May 2023.

TECNO South Africa has big plans for this launch – so keep your eyes peeled for more information.

You can see the Phantom V Fold‘s specs below.

Click here to learn more about TECNO’s products.