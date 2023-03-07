Experience next-level viewing with the new SKYWORTH Mini-LED 4K TV

SKYWORTH has released its latest TV – the SUE9600 – which features an incredible 4K Mini LED display in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes.

The SUE9600 is equipped with Mini-LED backlighting technology that combines with Quantum Dot Film to produce top-of-the-range 4K visuals.

The excellent screen is complemented by the TV’s stunning frame and design, featuring thin bezels with a matte-finished bar along the bottom and a metal, diamond-cut frame.

These elements combine to produce a top-end TV that will fit perfectly in any home.

Viewing experience

Whether you select the 65-inch or 75-inch model, the SKYWORTH SUE9600 provides exceptional picture quality courtesy of its 2,000 Mini-LED backlights spread across over 380 zones.

These backlights enable precise local dimming control to ensure you get crisp pictures with deep blacks and no halo effects.

Your media is also extremely vibrant thanks to 100% NTSC Wide Colour Gamut technology, and always bright and clear on the 1000-nit display.

SKYWORTH has boosted image quality further with the inclusion of Dolby Vision IQ. The technology optimises the SUE9600’s HDR10+ display based on the ambient lighting conditions of your living room or bedroom to reduce glare and offer full-bodied colours.

When watching high-speed content like sports or racing, your picture will remain smooth thanks to 120Hz MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), accompanied by ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) which reduces lag while gaming.

On the audio side, SKYWORTH has fitted the SUE9600 with four speakers – including two 15-Watt high-power speakers across a 2.0-channel configuration.

They are Dolby Atmos-certified, giving you an excellent and immersive audio experience with all your favourite content.

Smart TV features

The SKYWORTH SUE9600’s awesome picture and audio technologies are paired with the latest OS – Google system, exceptional smart features, and support for a large range of apps.

In fact, it hosts the world’s largest collection of apps for a TV – over 8,000 to choose from, available in more than 190 countries.

Through these apps, you get access to 700,000+ movies and in excess of a million songs. You can then search through the apps and content hands-free with Far-Field Voice Command – all you need to do is say “Ok Google” followed by your command.

Alternatively, you can easily control your TV with the included SKYWORTH remote that features a customisable content button – allowing you to skip straight to your favourite series or app.

Available in South Africa

The SKYWORTH SUE9600 4K Mini-LED TV is now available from leading retailers in South African – click here to learn more about the SKYWORTH SUE9600 now.