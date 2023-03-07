Silicon Overdrive achieves AWS Migration Competency status

Silicon Overdrive, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that Silicon Overdrive provides experience and deep expertise to help customer’s move successfully to AWS, through all phases of complex migration projects, discovery, planning, migration and operations.

Achieving the AWS Migration Competency differentiates Silicon Overdrive as an AWS Partner that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on migration delivery. As a benefit to customers, we help transform their applications to reduce cost, increase agility, and improve security.

“Silicon Overdrive is proud to achieve the AWS Migration Competency. This achievement reflects our expertise in assisting customers migrate to AWS. Our dedicated teams deliver exceptional customer experiences on the AWS migration journey” said Gareth Bowers, CEO of Silicon Overdrive.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Silicon Overdrive has a proven record in migrating customer workloads into highly secure, scalable and efficient architectures on AWS. From simple lift and shift migrations to highly complex distributed architectures, our teams of skilled engineers and architects have successfully migrated hundreds of customers to AWS. ​

Dr Stanley Mpofu, Chief Information Officer of University of the Witwatersrand, said “Silicon Overdrive helped WITs access AWS funding, and successfully migrate our Sakai LMS to AWS in under six weeks to ensure availability of our platforms to our students during the COVID19 pandemic.”

“At the time our students benefited from a secure, compliant and highly available solution, an unparalleled user experience due to fast and locally cached content, and zero-rated data charges.”

“The Silicon team had an excellent understanding of AWS architecture and platform. They also have good systems knowledge, and they executed our migration to the cloud with a clear project plan. Their project management skills and interpersonal skills were second to none.”

If you would like to know more about Silicon Overdrive, please see our website www.overdrive.co.za