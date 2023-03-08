Is traditional schooling failing? New documentary sheds light on alternative education

As parents, we invest a lot of time, energy, and money into our kids’ education.

However, as the future becomes increasingly uncertain, more and more parents are starting to question whether the current schooling system is adequately preparing kids for the world that they will inherit.

To highlight the need for a future-ready education system, a new documentary film titled “Education Reimagined” follows the lives of three gifted online schoolers and their day-to-day journey.

The documentary will premiere LIVE on 29 March 2023 at 6 pm.

Future-ready education

With advances in Ai technology, like ChatGPT, the education space is constantly evolving.

The job market of the future will look different than it does today, and instead of trying to pre-empt what that future will look like, we instead need to teach our children important life skills such as resilience, critical thinking and problem-solving.

The film showcases how online schooling provides a future-ready education, one that harnesses the necessary life skills and tools for children to thrive in the future.

It emphasises the importance of fostering emotional intelligence, adaptability and critical life skills, which are crucial for success in the future job market.

Socialisation and homeschooling

There are many myths around homeschooling and socialisation and the film addresses some of these common misconceptions, including the notion that homeschooled children lack socialisation opportunities.

It showcases how homeschooling allows for more intentional socialisation with like-minded peers, rather than forcing children to interact with classmates just because they are the same age.

It also shows how homeschoolers have more time (and energy) to participate in group activities and sports that they are passionate about, allowing them to interact with like-minded peers and form more meaningful relationships.

Hybrid learning

The film also introduces the concept of hybrid learning – a combination of homeschooling and attending a learning centre or micro-school.

This innovative approach to education provides the best of both worlds, offering the freedom and flexibility of online schooling, combined with 1-on-1 tutor support and socialisation provided by learning centres.

The film highlights the success of this model and encourages parents and educators to consider it as a viable alternative to traditional schooling.

Personalised learning

One of the main advantages of homeschooling or online schooling is the freedom and flexibility it provides. Students can learn at their own pace, rather than being held back (or pushed forward) by a one-size-fits-all curriculum.

With an online school like CambriLearn, students can progress through their coursework according to their own pace, giving them the opportunity to explore their interests and passions in depth.

This flexibility also allows for a more personalised approach to education, tailored to each student’s individual needs and learning style.

Studies have shown that children learn better when they are actively engaged in the learning process, this freedom and flexibility can help to build confidence and makes students feel more motivated to want to learn.

Internationally accredited education

Online schooling offers an internationally accredited education.

This means that students can apply to universities around the world, without worrying about their qualifications being unrecognised.

This opens up doors of opportunity for students to study at prestigious tertiary institutions and pursue their dreams, regardless of their geographic location.

Project-based learning

The documentary highlights how online schooling provides children with opportunities to learn outside of the traditional classroom environment.

Through hands-on experiences, children can explore the world around them and learn by engaging in activities that foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Virtual premiere event

The film’s message is essential for parents and children in today’s rapidly changing world.

It encourages parents, educators, and policymakers to reconsider the current schooling system and explore alternative options that better serve students’ needs.

It encourages parents to take an active role in their child’s education and to consider online schooling as a viable alternative to traditional schooling.

“Education Reimagined” is a powerful documentary film that addresses the need for a better education system. It is a must-watch for parents and educators who are looking to provide their children with a better education and prepare them for a successful future.

The documentary will premiere virtually on 29 March 2023, at 6 PM.

We encourage parents, educators, and policymakers to sign up for the virtual premiere and explore the concept of ‘Education Reimagined’.