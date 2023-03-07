Big Samsung Galaxy S23 bundle deal on Takealot – Save R4,500

Takealot is offering an excellent deal on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone.

If you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB from Takealot right now, you can add the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to your purchase for only R1,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 retails for over R6,499 – making this is an excellent deal to equip yourself with all the latest Samsung Galaxy tech while saving R4,500.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 sits at the pinnacle of the flagship smartphone scene.

One of the many reasons for this is its outstanding display.

The S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch AMOLED edge display with refresh rates of up to 120Hz, peak brightness of 1,750 nits, and reduced curvature.

The importance of having this reduced curvature is that it provides a larger and flatter surface area for you to use.

Your display is then protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which offers incredible durability to keep the Galaxy S23 intact after unfortunate drops and other accidents.

Outstanding camera

Samsung’s Galaxy S-series is famous for its outstanding photography capabilities – and the S23 range is no exception.

These smartphones boast Samsung’s most impressive camera yet, with the S23 Ultra’s Adaptive Pixel 200MP sensor a particular highlight.

Samsung has implemented pixel binning to support different levels of high-resolution processing at once, and you can even capture cinematic moments in dark situations thanks to Samsung’s innovative, AI-powered Nightography technology.

Videography is equally impressive and you can use the S23 to capture up to 8K video at 30fps, or 4K video at 60fps.

Potent performance

Powering all of the impressive tech in the S23 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform.

Samsung has worked with Qualcomm to optimise this platform for its S23 range – meaning you get every last bit of performance out of this industry-leading chipset.

Performance has been improved in several other areas, too, including 40% improvements for the S23 Ultra’s GPU and NPU performance.

The result is the best experience possible for users when completing important tasks – like watching your favourite movies, playing mobile games, or working on the go.

This is complemented by a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 45W fast charging, providing up to 20% longer usage when compared to the S23’s predecessors.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the ultimate flagship smartphone – get your preferred device from Takealot and add a Galaxy Watch 5 for only R1,999.