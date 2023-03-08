HUAWEI Mate50 Pro – The world’s best smartphone for photography

Images are a common global language and form a key part of how people communicate.

This is according to Li Changzhu, the Vice President of Strategy Marketing at Huawei Consumer BG, and is the driving force behind Huawei making its HUAWEI Mate50 Pro the best smartphone for mobile photography in the world.

Huawei was able to achieve this thanks to its XMAGE technology and the impressive Mate50 Pro photography hardware, with the results speaking for themselves – the Huawei Mate50 Pro is one of the top-rated smartphones on the DXOMark rankings

HUAWEI Mate50 Pro camera technology

The Huawei Mate50 Pro’s camera is powered by the company’s proprietary technology, XMAGE.

XMAGE is a new imaging engine that uses years of research and development to support Huawei smartphones’ optical systems, mechanical structure, and imaging hardware and software.

It enables features and performance that would otherwise be impossible for a smartphone camera system – and the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is the first smartphone to take advantage of this new tech.

Impressively, XMAGE powers the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro’s world-first support for ten-size, adjustable physical aperture.

Physical aperture allows you to adjust the depth of field in your photos without the need for any artificial technologies.

This is traditionally only possible when using professional-grade DSLR cameras, and Huawei has changed the game by integrating this directly into the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro.

Customisable user experience

XMAGE powers many other features available in the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, such as the following shooting modes:

Super Night

Telephoto Shot

Cinematic-like

Super Macro

Fine Portrait

Large-dynamic-range

Snapshot

Super Night mode is particularly impressive, as it automatically engages in low-light conditions to ensure the best possible contrast for your night-time snaps.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro’s camera also allows for up to 200x digital zoom to focus on even the smallest details in the distance.

This is enabled by the smartphone’s primary 64MP telephoto lens – and is complemented by a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens for broad landscapes, and a 50MP ultra aperture lens to take advantage of the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro’s support for adjustable physical aperture.

These sensors, as well as an impressive 13MP ultra-wide selfie camera, give you a huge number of options so that you always take amazing photos.

Best possible experience

The Huawei Mate50 Pro is available in South African from the Huawei online store and comes with either 256GB or 512GB storage.

It is then available in three colours: vegan leather orange, silver and black.

