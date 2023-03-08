Hikvision Interactive Displays – Next-level meeting room collaboration

Hikvision’s new Interactive Displays will revolutionise your online and in-person meetings with their intuitive features and capabilities.

These displays are the best way for offices, schools, and universities to improve how they present important information and ensure audiences are always engaged.

We take a look at what makes Hikvision’s latest displays so special, below.

Ideal for hybrid video-conferencing

Each Hikvision Interactive Display features a sleek, modern design that houses a crisp 4K screen which supports 20 points of simultaneous touch.

This high-quality display will keep viewers engaged at all times, while its built-in whiteboard software offers hyper-accurate on-screen writing for when the conversation evolves.

This whiteboard functionality is particularly useful when you are conducting an interactive session – such as a marketing director brainstorming ideas with the rest of the department.

The user-friendly interface of the HikVision Interactive Display is further enhanced by a concise home page and multiple shortcuts to access your most important apps and tools quickly and easily.

These tools include technology that makes it easy for anyone to connect wirelessly to the screen via Bluetooth.

This comprises a simple two-step setup that makes it easy for any user to become a presenter in just a few seconds.

Hikvision Interactive Displays support split-screen presentations, too, and up to four screens can be displayed on the Interactive Display at one time – all of which can be broadcast from Android smartphones or Windows PCs.

Importantly, all of these features work for hybrid conferencing meetings and are complemented by built-in 4K cameras and a wireless conference speakerphone that uses a robust six-microphone array. This will ensure that online attendees are always a meaningful part of a meeting, thanks to crystal-clear video and audio quality.

With businesses across South Africa embracing a hybrid work culture, Hikvision’s focus on video and audio quality will be a welcome addition to all meeting rooms.

Sizes and availability

Hikvision’s new Interactive Displays are available in 50-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch models.

Thanks to this variety of sizes, you can choose the display that best suits your meeting room or company requirements.

Whether you’re holding meetings for your business, home, or school, you can’t go wrong with Hikvision’s Interactive Displays.

Click here to see more about the Interactive Displays.