Launch your own printing business with JG Electronics

The cost of living is rising, leaving many South Africans looking for new ways to make an income.

JG Electronics offers an excellent solution – use its printing products to start a thriving business.

This is a lucrative opportunity as the global novelty and corporate gifting business is a multibillion-rand industry that continues to grow rapidly.

As a South African entrepreneur, you can take advantage of this growth to get a foothold in the industry – either by starting your own printing business or by expanding your existing business to include printing services.

Your printing operations can target a wide range of markets, including schools, photographers, events, corporate gifting, gifting shops, and T-shirt printing.

JG Electronics stocks several main product ranges that your new business can use to serve its customers: DTF printing (Direct To Film), sublimation printing and OKI white toner laser printing solutions.

We detail these, below.

Sublimation printing

JG Electronics stocks the best sublimation printers (boasting a 2 year warranty) in the industry: the Sawgrass range (SG100 to SG500).

With these printers, you can easily produce durable prints with high-quality, HD imagery – and the possibilities of what you can produce using this technology are endless.

You can create any design you want and then print it onto a wide range of materials: from T-shirts and caps to coasters, keyrings, mugs, and more.

JG Electronics offers over 1,000 blank products that you can customise to fit your customer’s needs.

OKI white toner laser printing

An OKI white toner laser printer has all the same colours as other printers – cyan, magenta, yellow, and black – but with an additional white toner.

This allows you to create artwork using any colour, including white, and lets you print on darker surfaces and products, too.

JG Electronics has everything you need for OKI white toner laser printing – no matter whether you’re a beginner or a pro.

It stocks unique paper that allows you to print very finely-detailed designs, and it does this with a single pass to save toner and keep costs low.

These prints are extremely durable, too, so they are suitable for clothing that needs to be washed regularly.

JUST ARRIVED – Galaxy DTF (Direct to film Printing)

The Galaxy DTF Printer is the latest innovation in DTF printing and has just arrived at JG Electronics, it’s efficient printing is perfect for mass printing or on-demand printing for your business.

It supports both roll to roll & sheet printing.

It has a white ink giving you the ability to print vivid designs with white directly onto a special film that is then transferred to your final product.

The printer is compatible with Cadlink software which is more reliable in printing and precise in colour and ink drop controlling.

The upgraded appearance & inside structure offers a more stable operation and convenient maintenance.

DTF results give a strong washability; it feels better to the touch and the durability is very high with cost-effective printing results.

Shop at JG Electronics

JG Electronics offers excellent sales support and 24/7 online shopping to make your printer-buying journey a breeze.

Customer can also access a free software package, one-on-one training, and an in-house helpdesk to ensure they are always on the right track.

If you would like to visit a physical store, they have you covered, too – with JG Electronics branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein branches.

Alternatively, visit JG Electronics' social media pages for training videos: