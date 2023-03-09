Empowering South African WISPs to wirelessly connect consumers and businesses to the internet

In a world where users expect their internet connectivity to be always-on with no buffering or lagging, WISPs must take advantage of Cambium’s PMP450 range combined with the Cambium QoE network optimisation software to deliver high bandwidth connectivity to neighbourhoods quickly and effectively.

Cambium Networks, a manufacturer of broadband outdoor wireless and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions, has always focused on developing cutting-edge RF technology for wireless connectivity with the aim of providing WISPs with reliable and spectrally efficient wireless connectivity – the PMP450 range is evidence of that.

The technology includes GPS synchronisation, advanced scheduling algorithms and MU-MIMO technology – just to mention a few.

Boost user experience with QoE from Cambium.

Breakdown of the PMP 450 range

1. Starting with the PMP 450i Lite – a 2×2 MIMO access point designed to deliver highly efficient use of limited 5GHz spectrum using an intelligent scheduling algorithm, supporting 20 customers out-of-the-box and upgradeable to 120 customers per sector – with minimal latency.

Frequency re-use via GPS synchronization allows for efficient spectrum re-use throughout the network, removing any concerns of self-interference.

The PMP 450 platform includes extensive L2 management capabilities and highly configurable channel width & spacing.

2. Once you’re ready for an upgrade, the PMP450m (also known as, Medusa) is at your service.

The cnMedusa is a first of a kind technology in a fixed broadband platform featuring massive MU-MIMO and beamforming – allowing Medusa to send and receive to 7 subscriber modules simultaneously (compared to the traditional 1 subscriber module at any given time).

The narrow beams created in the downlink and uplink beamforming mode, increases link budget, coverage and throughput, while simultaneously reducing wireless interference.

Cambium has taken this technology even further by releasing version 22 firmware, delivering benefits including; increased throughput of up to 20%, enhanced performance of the Link Quality Indicator, improved interference mitigation, link packet prioritisation, and improved GUI functionality.

3. Lastly, the cherry on top is the newly release Cambium QoE (Quality of Experience), a TCP optimisation software that delivers a superior end-user experience, reducing support calls and increasing smiles across your network.

Get the Cambium PMP450 from MiRO here.