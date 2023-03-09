Find your future with VMware training and certification solutions at Mecer Inter-Ed

Organisations of all sizes and across all industry verticals want to thrive in a digital world of constant change and technological progression.

This demands a skilled workforce that is capable of meeting the demands associated with deploying, operating, and maintaining leading-edge infrastructure and emerging technologies.

CEOs and decision-makers agree that talent development is their number-one need – particularly in an ever-evolving ICT landscape.

At Mecer Inter-Ed (MIE), we agree with this and believe that regular training and re-skilling of employees is critical to achieving key business outcomes.

“Our model is based on our unique ability to understand the professional and technical skills training requirements of our customers – including individuals, organizations, industries, governments and countries,” said Sean Evans, executive for business transformation solutions at MIE.

“This lets us be a credible participant that helps our customers achieve their required target states in terms of business capabilities, and meet their desired business outcomes for value realization.”

VMware Authorized Training Centre

Since being appointed as a strategic VMware Authorized Training Centre (VATC), MIE’s mission has been two-fold:

To enable the next-generation workforce to drive organisational efficiencies. To assist VMware’s ecosystem of channel partners to meet or maintain their solution competencies and/or master service competencies.

Through the innovative provisioning of education and enablement solutions, MIE provides its customers with world-class VMware-authorised training and certification solutions that combine theory with practice across these six distinct solution domains:

Data Centre Virtualization (DCV) – Validate expertise in designing, installing, and managing a VMware vSphere environment in a real-world setting. Network Virtualization (NV) – Validate expertise in designing, installing, and managing a VMware NSX environment. Cloud Management and Automation (CMA) – Validate skills in installing, configuring, and optimizing public, private, and hybrid clouds using VMware vRealize Suite. End-User Computing (EUC) – Validate skills required for installing and managing end-user computing solutions using VMware Workspace One, and desktop management solutions using VMware Horizon. Security (SEC) – Validate skills with VMware’s security solutions and the ability to provide support for the security features of VMware products – including VMware NSX-T Data Center, VMware Workspace ONE, and VMware Carbon Black Cloud. Application Modernization (AM) – Validate knowledge of specialized frameworks and administrator knowledge of emerging technologies such as VMware Tanzu and Kubernetes.

MIE remains at the forefront of VMware authorized training and certification solutions and is committed to helping companies unlock the full potential of their VMware technology investments and human capital.

We have an enduring commitment to quality and provide a world-class customer experience as the enabling partner of choice for VMware.

Let MIE help you develop your next-generation workforce and drive organisational efficiencies with world-class VMware-authorised training and certification solutions.

Click here to learn more about MIE’s VMware-authorised training and certification solutions.

For more information, please reach out to Sean Evans at [email protected]