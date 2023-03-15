How to manage your network faster and cheaper with cnMatrix

Network deployment and management take up a lot of installers and ISPs’ time and resources.

In order to assist South African installers and ISPs deploy and operate their network as quickly and inexpensively as possible, MiRO has launched a range of Cambium’s cnMatrix switches.

Cambium Networks, a global manufacturer of broadband outdoor wireless and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions, designed a range of cnMatrix enterprise-grade switches to assist installers simplify deployment and lower costs while delivering robust, reliable connectivity with added security and L2/L3 functionalities.

Why use cnMatrix switches?

These enterprise switches are highly reliable and offer uninterrupted connection, even when cloud connectivity is unavailable.

They come with a standard 5-year warranty, device profiling and segmentation, and auto policy-based automation, all of which eliminate the need for manual configuration and save you time and money.

Using the cnMatrix range with Cambium’s free software management platform, cnMaestro, you can use zero-touch provisioning in seconds and create different configuration switch groups.

Simply add the switch to the cnMaestro using the serial number and have all your desired configurations automatically applied, saving you time on site support while providing additional security and control.

Learn more on how to onboard your cnMatrix switch on cnMaestro here.

