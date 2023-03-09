PlayStation VR2 – The new standard for VR gaming

The PlayStation VR2 is now available in South Africa, bringing next-level VR gaming to PlayStation 5 owners.

With our PlayStation 5 set up in the office, we were super excited when our review unit arrived – and were subsequently blown away by its immersive graphics and gameplay when we started playing.

Getting started with the PlayStation VR2 was extremely simple – all we had to do was link a cable from the headset to our PlayStation 5, and plug in the included earphones.

Our console then automatically detected the PlayStation VR2 headset – which is extremely light and comfortable to wear – and guided us through the set-up process.

A headband adjustment dial let us find the correct tightness, and a lens adjustment dial could then be used to widen or shorten the distance between the lenses – with on-screen instructions allowing us to get the perfect fit.

Impressive technology

The PlayStation VR2 lets you play VR-supported titles at up to 4K quality and at a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

This is incredibly impressive on paper, as it is comparable to top gaming PCs and the latest generation of consoles, and even more so when you feel and see it in action.

The headset also has a six-axis motion sensing system and four embedded cameras that will track all of your movements with ease – from how you rotate your head to where your eyes are looking.

This was complemented by the included Sense controllers, which come with the PSVR2 and use a control scheme that will be familiar to PlayStation fans.

It was therefore easy for us to pick up on the PlayStation VR2 gameplay and navigate through menus.

The buttons on the controllers are supported by finger-touch detection, too, replicating your hand movements while in-game.

Robust haptic feedback and adaptive triggers also improve the immersion and responsiveness of the device – making climbing a mountain or shooting a bow a finger-tingling experience.

Immersive gameplay

We tested the PlayStation VR2 by playing Horizon Call of the Mountain – a Sony-exclusive VR title developed to showcase the full capabilities of the headset – and a range of other titles, including Gran Turismo 7.

We were blown away by the high-fidelity game world in Horizon Call of the Mountain, which showcases the headset’s 4K VR capabilities brilliantly.

The Horizon games are set in a world inhabited by mechanical dinosaurs – and you truly understand their scale when one of them towers above you in VR and you need to either run away or fight for your life.

The game takes you through awesome VR mechanics, too – including climbing, shooting a bow, and soaring down ziplines.

All of these actions worked seamlessly with the PlayStation VR2’s tech – including its haptic feedback, which increases the immersion of the game with every pull of a bow string or grab of a ledge.

You must play Horizon Call of the Mountain if you game on the PlayStation VR2 to understand how impressive the game truly is.

Gran Turismo 7 was equally incredible, and racing at 300km/h while looking around our VR cockpit – and in our rear-view mirrors at our competitors – was the most immersive driving experience we have had outside of real life.

Get the PlayStation VR2 today

The PlayStation VR2 is available in South Africa

If you are considering getting into VR gaming and own a PlayStation 5, this is the perfect place to start – as the PlayStation VR2 sets a new standard for gaming in virtual reality.