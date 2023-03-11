What’s Next with Aki – The amazing performance of South Africa’s top tech talk show

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s top technology talk show and continues to grow from strength to strength.

It has featured South Africa’s top ICT executives and business leaders – all of whom were interviewed by popular South African media personality and host Aki Anastasiou.

The impressive list of What’s Next’s former guests includes:

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

Bank Zero Co-Founder Michael Jordaan

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner

Openserve Chief Commercial Officer Phila Dube

Supersonic MD Megan Nicholas

LexisNexis South Africa CEO Videsha Proothveerajh

Click here to view all of the guests who have been featured on What’s Next.

What’s Next also gives businesses the chance to sponsor entire seasons of the show – and companies like Dimension Data, Sage, SAP, and Accenture have all taken up this opportunity.

Incredible performance in 2022

The impressive growth of What’s Next is best summarised by the Spotify Wrapped summary that was released at the end of 2022.

Spotify found that What’s Next with Aki – which is hosted as a podcast on the platform – is in the top 30% of the most followed podcasts worldwide, and has an audience that spans over 19 countries.

What’s more, new content that spanned more than 1,375 minutes was published on the What’s Next Spotify channel in 2022 – and this was well received by our listeners.

Other impressive figures from the Spotify Wrapped summary included:

208% increase in hours listened

204% increase in podcast streams

162% increase in listeners

97% increase in followers

2023 is already proving to be an even better year for the show, and there are many more series already in the planning phase for the coming months.

