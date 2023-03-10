Save up to 70% off on your everyday essentials with the VodaPay app

The VodaPay super app has partnered with South Africa’s biggest brands to make it more affordable to buy everyday essentials.

OneDayOnly, Quickbus, KFC, Planet54 and Makro, are all offering VodaPay users up to 70% off on groceries, homeware, clothing, travel and much more. Plus, if you are one of the first 1600 customers to spend R500 or more on any of your favourite items under the Shop section on the app, you can get a R250 coupon this weekend.

Shopping with these and other VodaPay partners is hassle-free and safer than visiting a brick-and-mortar store, as you don’t need to worry about long queues or carrying cash.

Instead, your purchases can be delivered directly to your doorstep.

How to pay on the VodaPay app

The VodaPay app gives you many ways to pay for the excellent deals on offer.

One way to do this is by using the free digital Wallet that comes with the app – or you can upgrade your VodaPay Wallet for even more benefits and features.

Alternatively, you can link any South African bank card and use it to pay for your preferred deals through a safe and secure checkout process.

Whichever method you choose, you can earn cash back and coupon rewards for making purchases through the VodaPay app.

There are over 80 shops available on the app – so have fun browsing for great deals!

Here are the most exciting specials you can look forward to on VodaPay:

Spend R500 or more on any of your favourite items under the Shop section and get a R250 coupon

Save 50% off on durable cookware from Flutta

Shop sportswear, shoes, equipment and get 50% off from the Flook sale