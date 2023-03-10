Next-level laptops – Introducing the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5

If you want a stylish, high-performance laptop that will raise your productivity levels, both the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 are excellent options.

These laptops offer impressive technology and intelligent designs that will take your user experience to the next level.

We detail the impressive features of both laptops below.

Surface Laptop 5

The Surface Laptop 5 improves upon its predecessors with even more style and performance.

It was designed to meet the evolving requirements of the modern workplace by offering unrivalled functionality in a convenient and portable form-factor.

In terms of performance, it boasts up to an Intel Evo 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor that is supported by 17-hour battery life.

With this amount of charge, you can work on the go without worrying about your laptop dying mid-task.

The laptop offers a variety of options when it comes to memory and storage, with options for 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB DDR5 RAM and a removable solid-state drive (SSD) that offers 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage space.

All of this is protected by a 1-year warranty, too, as Microsoft is very confident about this device’s reliability.

Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 is the ultimate 2-in-1 laptop – offering incredible performance in a flexible form factor.

It uses an impressive edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen that is held in place by its adjustable kickstand.

The Surface Pro 9 also has you covered for video calls, as its 1080p webcam supports automatic framing to ensure you’re always in focus.

These features are powered by a Microsoft SQ 3 chip with a neural processing unit, or up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Whichever processor you choose, you can expect over 15 hours of battery life – letting you work all day from anywhere.

The Surface Pro 9 comes with a massive range of accessories, too, allowing you to customise your Surface experience to your heart’s content.

We’ve included the specifications for both laptops below – click here to learn more about the latest Microsoft Surface devices.

Surface Laptop 5 CPU 12th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB LPDDR5x RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD Display 13.5-inch 2,256 x 1,504 or 15-inch 2,496 x 1,664 PixelSense Display