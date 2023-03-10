Evolve your IT department – Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365 certifications from Mecer Inter-Ed

Mecer Inter-Ed can help you transform your IT department with Power Platform and Dynamics 365 role-based learning paths.

Thanks to MIE, your key IT employees can dive into flexible, comprehensive training to enhance their prospects in IT, and your inexperienced IT professionals can expand their knowledge to boost their organisational value.

Training is essential to succeed in the modern workplace – according to a study by Pearson VUE, 67% of technical professionals agree that certifications build confidence.

About 35% of technical professionals claimed that getting certified led to salary or wage increases, and 41% said they’re happier in their jobs than before completing their certification.

With all of this data supporting the need for IT skilling, it makes sense for organizations to provide their teams the training and certification they need on Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365.

Who benefits from Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365?

While every organization benefits from a more skilled IT workforce, this article specifically targets those with the most to gain from Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365.

If you have any of the below positions at your company, these certifications are for you.

IT Decision Makers (BDM/TDMs) IT Pros Business Analysts Business Process (BP) Experts Developers DevOps Engineers Functional Consultants (CRM, SCM, Finance) Project Managers Security Leads Software Engineers Software Architects

MIE’s Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365 certifications will sharpen these professionals’ skills to do more with less across the Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365 application suites.

Your IT professionals will also be guided on the next steps in their learning paths to escalate their careers with Microsoft role-based training solutions.

Microsoft Power Platform certifications

Microsoft certifications, delivered by MIE, will help your professionals get all the details on how to automate basic business processes with Power Automate and how to perform basic data analysis with Power BI.

You can also learn how to create simple Power Apps experiences and how to develop powerful chatbots using Power Virtual Agents.

For a better understanding of how each Microsoft Power Platform certification applies to various roles and solution areas, have a look at this Microsoft quick guide.

Power Platform App Maker Associate

Build solutions to simplify, automate, and transform processes and tasks using Microsoft Power Platform.

Power Platform Functional Consultant Associate

Gain broad applied knowledge of Microsoft Power Platform, including practical understanding of capabilities, boundaries, and constraints.

Power BI Data Analyst Associate

Help businesses maximize the value of their data assets using Microsoft Power BI.

Microsoft Power Platform Developer Associate

Design, develop, secure, and troubleshoot Microsoft Power Platform solutions.

Power Automate RPA Developer Associate

Automate time-consuming and repetitive tasks by using Microsoft Power Automate.

Power Platform Solution Architect Expert

Lead successful implementations and focus on how solutions address the broader business and technical needs of organizations.

Microsoft Dynamics 365

MIE also offers a comprehensive range of Microsoft certifications focused on Microsoft Dynamics 365.

When it comes to Microsoft Dynamics 365, MIE can help you drive your team’s success with certifications that empower your organization to sell, service, and deliver on the customer expectations of tomorrow.

These certifications will equip your employees with the skills necessary to function in an ever-adapting ICT industry and leverage the latest Microsoft Dynamics 365 features for maximum efficiency.

Learn with MIE

Microsoft’s role-based training and certifications will help your organisation close its skills and roles gaps.

These training courses match employee roles with specific courses of study – providing a holistic view of how identified roles meet industry and market needs.

MIE will ensure your employees learn the skills and capabilities needed for these roles, including specializations, hands-on experience, and practice requirements.

MIE can help you:

Resolve challenges effectively with Microsoft Power Platform by analysing data, building apps, automating processes, and creating virtual agents.

by analysing data, building apps, automating processes, and creating virtual agents. Advance your business and customers into the next generation of CRM and ERP applications by learning how you can use Dynamics 365 to your advantage.

For more information, please reach out to Surita Du Plessis at [email protected]

Contact MIE to learn how to stay ahead of your competition.