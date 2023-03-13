Build your audience with long-term digital marketing

Long-term digital marketing strategies are crucial for any business that wants to grow its revenue and improve its brand.

This is according to a Nielsen marketing survey, which found that a 1-point gain in long-term marketing metrics correlates with a 1% rise in sales.

The survey also showed that marketing professionals regard brand awareness as the most important of all marketing metrics.

Therefore, long-term marketing campaigns that continuously increase your brand visibility are a great way to improve both your sales and your customer base.

The importance of digital advertising

Nielsen’s data also showed that digital advertising channels like online, email, and social media have a much higher confidence rating among consumers than traditional marketing channels – which include linear TV, radio, and print.

Therefore, modern consumers are more likely to trust your brand and use your products and services if they see them marketed on digital platforms.

Seeking out the best digital marketing platform

The Nielsen report makes it clear that digital marketing is the ultimate way to enhance your brand and reach more customers.

