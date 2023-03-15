R1,000 in weekly prizes up for grabs – Complete this survey and win

Leading ITSM (Information Technology Service Management) provider Pink Elephant is conducting ground-breaking research on service desks in South Africa – and it needs your help.

The research will investigate the current trends and issues South African businesses face in the service desk industry – such as understanding how they operate and how much they cost.

Individuals and businesses can complete the survey to stand a chance to win their share of R1,000 in weekly prizes.

All you must do to enter the competition and stand a chance to win is complete the survey.

Along with the chance to win your share of R1,000 in prizes, you will also be invited to the exclusive media launch of the report in May 2023.

You will be granted exclusive access to all data collected through the survey, too – and can use this to benchmark your organisation against others.

The report data can even be used to plan and scope your future projects and growth, as you can map your responses against the benchmarks to produce your own personalised report.

South African focus

Service desks play a fundamental role in business efficiency and productivity, and with more data, organisations can make better-informed decisions – such as how they operate and how much they cost.

Other international benchmarking authorities produce reports on the service industry, but, unfortunately, these reports overlook South Africa, with data skewed towards first-world countries.

Pink Elephant is aiming to solve this by collecting and providing local data on the maturity and effectiveness of South African businesses.

The report will reflect the changing nature of the service industry and provide insight into the issues and trends observed by South African businesses.

Importantly, all of this data will remain secure and your organisation’s information will not be shared in the report as all participants will remain anonymous.

Pink Elephant – global ITSM experts

As a global pioneer in the field with close to 10 global offices, Pink Elephant witnessed the dawn of ITSM and has been instrumental in developing its landscape worldwide.

It was established in 1980 and has grown to be one of the world’s largest independent providers of IT management training, IT consulting, managed IT support, and ITSM technology solutions.

Pink Elephant specialises in improving the quality of IT services by applying recognised best practice frameworks, such as ITIL, PRINCE2 Project Management, IT Governance (COBIT), ISO/IEC 20000, and the Service Desk Institute (SDI).

