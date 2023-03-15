Everything you need to know about the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro smartphone

HUAWEI strives for excellence by exploring the endless frontiers of science and technology.

This is evident with the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, which boasts the latest flagship specs, a premium build, and a pro-grade camera for a high-quality, immersive experience.

The smartphone builds on existing industry-leading features that bring intelligent transformation to the home, workplace, and personal lives of consumers.

If you are wondering about how the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro’s features will enhance your everyday life, we’ve answered some of your questions below:

1. What does the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro Ultra Aperture Camera offer?

With a more advanced optical system, mechanical structure, and imaging technology, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro has improved the company’s already-brilliant image processing capabilities.

The smartphone uses breakthrough capabilities and cutting-edge technology to create a unique imaging style and inspire extraordinary mobile photography experiences.

The HUAWEI XMAGE system is behind the complete upgrade of the HUAWEI Mate50 Series’ imaging structure.

The smartphone features a cutting-edge Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera with a 10-size adjustable physical aperture, which incorporates key advancements to the camera’s technologies.

The smart aperture can automatically adjust to match the needs of your scene and shooting scenario when using Auto mode.

If you switch to Professional mode, you can then manually adjust the depth of field and degree of blur.

What’s more, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro has advanced hardware and algorithms that are deeply embedded to enhance static image shooting and create vivid photographs.

This is because the Ultra Aperture Camera comes equipped with a F1.4 large aperture, Huawei’s XD Fusion Pro image engine, and high light intake.

These features allow users to set the image brightness, light and shadow details, as well as cold and warm comparisons, to perfection.

2. What’s new about the Kunlun Glass used on the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro?

Surveys reveal that 80% of after-sales maintenance cases are related to cracked or broken screens.

A slight crack on the glass is often enough to require a repair, or even result in the entire screen being replaced.

With this insight, HUAWEI committed to rigorously researching and developing the ultimate screen glass – and this is how Kunlun Glass was developed.

Kunlun Glass consists of 10 quadrillion nanocrystals that are made through composite ion strengthening, 24-hour nanocrystal growth at high temperatures, 108-step micro-crystalline matrix materials, and panel processing techniques.

The Kunlun Glass also uses 1,600℃ platinum smelting technology to boost the glass’ durability.

Kunlun Glass is debuting with the Mate50 Pro, which has already obtained five-star glass drop resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS.

The HUAWEI Mate Series is the first generation of smartphone to ever earn this certification – and this is thanks to the drop resistance that is increased by 10 times.

3. What is Low-Battery Emergency mode?

A long battery life is key to enabling users to fully enjoy the device experience. The Low-Battery Emergency mode is a useful buffer that has been factored in to make sure users always have battery power.

This is especially useful in urgent situations so that users can continue enjoying the features of their phone, without worrying about saving battery power for those “just in case” moments.

The Low-Battery Emergency mode on the HUAWEI Mate 50 Series intelligently enables SuperEnergy Boosting when the battery level falls to 1%.

What’s great is that the remaining power supports 3 hours of use or up to 12-minute call time, depending on what the user needs most.

4. What are the benefits of SuperStorage?

Typically, after about 6–12 months of using a new phone, users start to feel anxious about the amount of storage space available.

HUAWEI knows how important storing memories and downloading apps is to users, so the new SuperStorage technology is there to lend a hand when users would like to declutter their data.

The SuperStorage makes it easy to declutter data by compressing duplicate files and rarely-used apps.

With just a tap, these files and apps can be decompressed and accessed normally, resulting in seamless storage optimisation.

5. Why is Smart Office the next big thing?

Modern offices require a wide array of different devices, including smartphones and PCs, and this has made cross-device collaboration more important than ever.

Unfortunately, devices have different operating systems and supporting ecosystems, which makes working between them far from seamless.

There’s an urgent need for a single, comprehensive office ecosystem that can streamline different systems and devices.

HUAWEI has harnessed distributed technology to provide users with an all-scenario experience and offers a new connected paradigm that is centred around features like multi-screen collaboration.

These solutions make cross-device collaboration convenient and easy, with seamless file sharing and cross-screen operations across a range of different smart devices, including PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

For more on the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro’s glamourous design, magnificent photography, and impressive performance, visit the HUAWEI online store.

You can also experience the features first-hand by purchasing the smartphone for R24,999 for the 256GB and R26,999 for the 512GB at your nearest store.

You can get the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro here.