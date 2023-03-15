New HONOR X7a – Excellent smartphone with a high-end camera and 3.5-day battery life

The HONOR X7a has launched in South Africa, offering excellent features that are well-suited to the local market.

These include a 50MP Ultra-clear quad camera, a massive 3.5-day battery life, and a vibrant 6.74-inch display.

HONOR provided MyBroadband with the X7a to unbox and test – and we had a great time reviewing it.

Awesome display and design

One of the X7a’s headline features is its large 6.74-inch HONOR FullView display that gives you an immersive, theatre-like viewing experience.

It also has a 90Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling through social media feeds and switching between apps a much smoother experience.

Furthermore, avid readers and intensive users will appreciate the X7a’s TUV Rheinland-certified eye care mode that uses a low blue light system to protect your eyes.

This display – along with the HONOR X7a’s 4GB RAM and octa-core MediaTek processor – is contained within a rugged yet stylish chassis.

The X7a’s chassis is just 8.7mm thin and boasts awesome colour gradients and luxury textures that provide a luxurious finish, with Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black colours available.

This impressive chassis also holds the HONOR X7a’s power button and secure fingerprint sensor – which can both withstand 200,000 presses – while the touchscreen can endure an outstanding 800,000 touches.

Epic camera and huge battery

Housed within a stylish cluster on the rear of your X7a, you will find a powerful Ultra-clear quad camera array.

The 50MP main sensor allows you to capture exquisite details, while the ultra-wide-angle, depth of field, and macro sensors enable you to effortlessly capture any scene in its natural beauty.

You can then use the HONOR X7a’s expansive 128GB storage to hold over 27,000 stunning images or more than 440 videos.

This sleek smartphone is powered by a battery that feels like it was designed specifically for the South African market – a 6,000mAh unit that supports an exceptional 3.5-day battery life per charge.

HONOR’s outstanding battery offers 22 hours of online video playback, 42 hours of calling time, 29 hours of listening to music, or 42 hours of browsing social media.

When you need a quick boost, the supported 22.5W HONOR SuperCharge will provide you with three hours of video watching on just 10 minutes of charging.

Furthermore, unlike other smartphone batteries that don’t age well, the HONOR X7a’s battery remains healthy – with total capacity still above 80% after three years of regular use.

Check out MyBroadband’s hands-on experience with the HONOR X7a, below.

Click here to learn more about the HONOR X7a.